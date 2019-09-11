LeBron James Denied 'Taco Tuesday' Trademark Request by US Patent Office

The refusal found that "Taco Tuesday" was a "commonplace message."

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 11, 2019

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has denied LeBron James the rights to copyright the phrase "Taco Tuesday," Josh Gerben of the Gerben Law Firm reported on Wednesday.

According to Gerben, the USPTO refused James's trademark application after finding that "Taco Tuesday" was a "commonplace message," therefore failing to function as a trademark.

LBJ Trademarks, one of James's companies, originally submitted the required paperwork to trademark the term on Aug. 15.

The application stated that James wants to trademark the phrase for "advertising and marketing services provided by means of indirect methods of marketing communications, namely social media, search engine marketing, inquiry marketing, internet marketing, mobile marketing, blogging and other forms of passive, sharable or viral communications channels."

James's "Taco Tuesday" celebration videos have become a staple on his social media timeline, his enthusiasm and inclusion of teammates like Anthony Davis helping him go viral.

