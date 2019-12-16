Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

NBA DFS (Monday, December 16)

Welcome to the "Somebody's Got a Case of the Mondays" edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We are back at it for another week of NBA DFS. We start the week with a seven-game main slate that should have featured a showdown between MVP candidates in Milwaukee. Unfortunately, Luka Doncic will be out for the Mavericks tonight as he nurses an ankle injury. Including that contest, there are four games with implied totals over 225, so there should still be plenty of fantasy goodness to go around this evening.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

SF/PF Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

DraftKings: $11,100 , FanDuel: $12,100, Yahoo: $56

Giannis is the top play of the slate as the Bucks host the Mavericks. Giannis has an inflated price, but his 60 fantasy points per game makes him a worthy investment in a big-time spot this evening.

PG Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

DraftKings: $7,700 , FanDuel: $8,700, Yahoo: $34

Lowry has started to pick it up as of late. An early-season thumb injury caused him to get off to a slow start, but he looks healthier every game out. The Raptors' point guard shoots about seven 3PTs per game. If Lowry gets rolling, a 40 point fantasy night is very attainable.

Enjoy unlimited NBA DFS coverage plus a Lineup Optimizer (FD, DK & Yahoo) for only $19.95/mo at FullTime Fantasy. With this all-star lineup of analysts covering daily NBA, you will build better lineups and win more consistently. That’s our guarantee.

PF/C Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings: $7,800 , FanDuel: $8,800, Yahoo: $30

KP is playing his best basketball of the season right now, and Dallas will need him to step up even more with Luka Doncic sidelined. I think tonight's game in Milwaukee will be competitive with Porzingis leading the way for the Mavs.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

SG/SF Luke Kennard, Detroit Pistons

DraftKings: $5,400 , FanDuel: $5,800, Yahoo: $16

The Pistons are the lucky team that gets a crack at the defensively-challenged Wizards. Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond could both be out for Detroit this evening; if that is the case, Kennard could put up more three-point shots than he already does.

PG/SG Delon Wright, Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings: $3,700 , FanDuel: $4,300, Yahoo: $10

Wright will see an uptick in minutes and should see an uptick in production with Luke Doncic on the sideline. Wright is an excellent floor general who will have some nice assist production, and if he gets his stroke going could drop 25 fantasy points.

PF/C Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings: $3,500 , FanDuel: $3,800, Yahoo: $10

Kleber is putting career-bests in minutes, threes, points, and rebounds. Like the rest of the Mavericks, he will be asked to contribute even more with Doncic down. Kleber has put up five games of over 25 fantasy points in his last 10.

Put your money down with the sharps by heading to SI Gambling. Avoid the groupthink! You'll know where the pros in Vegas are putting their money!