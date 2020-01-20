NBA DFS (Monday, January 20)

Enjoy the newest version of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

Today is one of the high holy days on the NBA schedule. Starting at 2 pm ET, this MLK Day features a full day of games. There are several different slates you can play. I will be writing up some plays I like on the day not specific to any one slate.

PG Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $8,400, FanDuel: $8,800, Yahoo: $39

In the last game of the night, Lillard draws a plus matchup vs. the Warriors who are pretty bad vs. opposing point guards. Dame is streaking right now, scoring over 40 fantasy points in each of his last four games. Lillard typically has a good game back home in the Bay Area.

C, Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

DraftKings: $9,900, FanDuel: $10,400, Yahoo: $41

Towns is finally back for the Wolves after missing a month with an injury. Towns had a great start to the season before the injury. I think the Timberwolves play the Nuggets close today. It will be on the back of KAT to make that happen.

PF Danilo Gallinari, Oklahoma City Thunder

DraftKings: $6,400, FanDuel: $5,900, Yahoo: $22

The Thunder and Rockets will square off in what should be one of the best games of the day. The contest has an implied total of 230 points. Last time these two teams met, Gallinari went for 44 fantasy points.

PF Jaren Jackson Jr, Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings: $6,200, FanDuel: $6,700, Yahoo: $23

The Grizzlies have become one of the more entertaining teams to watch night after night. Today is a big game for them, playing in the Grizzlies annual MLK day home game. Jackson has a great matchup vs. the Pelicans who are 24th in the league vs. opposing power forwards. The Grizzlies have the highest team total on the slate.

SG Gary Trent Jr., Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $3,200, FanDuel: $3,600, Yahoo: $12

The Trail Blazers are dealing with significant injuries. In their last game, Trent Jr. gave them 30 points off the bench. He hit five threes in his 36 minutes of action. He racked up close to 50 fantasy points. With C.J. McCollum out again today, Trent is a great value play.

