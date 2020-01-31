On Thursday, Wizards guard Bradley Beal learned he wouldn't be going to the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, despite having played in it each of the past two seasons.

"I'm a little pissed off about it," he said after Washington's 121-107 win over the Hornets. "But I know how I am. I was kinda expecting it honestly.

"It's disrespectful, but the real ones know."

Beal entered Thursday night's action averaging 28.6 points per game, which, according to Elias Sports Bureau, would be the most points per game entering the All-Star break by a player not named an All-Star in 41 years.

Beal scored 34 points and added nine rebounds and nine assists in his team's victory on Thursday. The Florida product's scoring average has increased by more than three points this season.

"It's unprecedented for a player to have the type of season that Brad is having to not be in the all-star," his agent Mark Bartelstein told the Washington Post's Candace Buckner. "And I think the Eastern Conference coaches, I think they've sent a horrible message...

"He wanted to be loyal to his organization and the coaches in the NBA are holding it against Brad that he was loyal to his organization."

Six first-timers were named reserves on Thursday night.

The full list reserves is as followed:

Jimmy Butler (Heat), Kyle Lowry (Raptors), Ben Simmons (76ers), Khris Middleton (Bucks), Jayson Tatum (Celtics), Bam Adebayo (Heat), Domas Sabonis (Pacers) West: Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers), Donovan Mitchell (Jazz), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), Rudy Gobert (Jazz), Brandon Ingram (Pelicans), Russell Westbrook (Rockets), Chris Paul (Thunder)

The All-Star draft will then take place on Feb. 6, with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo drafting the starters and then the reserves. The All-Star Game is Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.

Beal and his Wizards are less than five games out of the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. They are back in action on Thursday when they host the Nets at 8 p.m. ET.

