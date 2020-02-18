Reggie Jackson has agreed to a contract buyout with the Pistons and has chosen to sign with the Clippers over the Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jackson was completing the final season of a five-year, $80 million contract with the Pistons.

The former No. 24 pick in the 2011 NBA draft will likely spend the majority of his playing time alongside Lou Williams on a second unit that did not have a true, backup playmaker.

The ninth-year guard has been averaging 16.6 points and 5.3 assists on 39.0% shooting from beyond the arc since returning from a back injury on Jan. 22. Jackson played just two games in the season's first three months.

The news is a blow to the Lakers who, like the Clippers, have been pursuing a backup playmaker. They aggressively courted Darren Collison, but the LA native elected to stay in retirement.

The Clippers had two open roster spots after making a series of moves before the trade deadline.

The Clippers—which currently sit third in the Western Conference behind the Jazz and Lakers—were required to fill one of those vacancies by Feb. 22, per league rules.

They will be back in action this Saturday when they host the Sacramento Kings.