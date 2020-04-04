The late Kobe Bryant was voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after the class was announced, Bryant's wife Vanessa and daughter Natalia joined ESPN's Rece Davis to discuss what the honor means to their family.

"It's an incredible accomplishment and honor and we're extremely proud of him," Vanessa Bryant said. "Obviously we wish that he was here with us to celebrate, but it's definitely the peak of his NBA career. Every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here."

Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Tamika Catchings and five others joined Bryant in the 2020 HOF class. Bryant, Duncan, Garnett and Catchings were first-time nominees.

Bryant played for the Lakers during his entire 20-year career and brought five NBA titles to Los Angeles. The 18-time All-Star established himself as a Lakers legend and one of the top scorers in NBA history. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died tragically on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash that killed seven others. The group was traveling to a youth basketball game at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy.

Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss released a statement after the Hall of Fame announced this year's inductees.

"No amount of words can fully describe what Kobe Bryant meant to the Los Angeles Lakers," Buss said. "Kobe was not only a proven winner and a champion, he gave everything he had to the game of basketball. His fierce competitiveness, work ethic and drive were unmatched. Those qualities helped Kobe lead us to five titles—and have now brought him to the Hall of Fame, where he will be enshrined with the greatest to have ever played the game. No one deserves it more."

Rob Pelinka, the Lakers' general manager and Bryant's former agent, also issued a statement to congratulate his late friend.

"All of us can trust that this Basketball Hall of Fame honor is one Kobe would, and will, deeply appreciate. The highest of congratulations to you, dear friend. This one is so well deserved—for all the hard work, sweat and toil," he said. "Now, a part of you will live in the Hall with the rest of the all-time greats, where your legend and spirit will continue to grow forever."