Rudy Gobert Says He Has Talked with Donovan Mitchell, Relationship 'Far From Perfect'

Rudy Gobert discussed his relationship with Donovan Mitchell for the first time since the two teammates tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

In an Instagram Live chat with Turner Sports' Taylor Rooks, Gobert revealed he recently talked to Mitchell after an extended period of silence between the players.

"It is true that we didn't speak for a while," Gobert said. "But we spoke a few days ago."

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Gobert and Mitchell had a phone conversation on Saturday that went well and was the "first step toward repairing their relationship." The Utah Jazz teammates' call comes days after The Athletic reported the relationship between the two "doesn't appear salvageable."

On Sunday, Gobert acknowledged that his relationship with Mitchell is "far from perfect," but said he and Mitchell are prepared to compete if the NBA season resumes.

"[We both] want to go out and win a championship for this team," Gobert said. "It's not about being a professional...everyone has different relationships. It's never perfect. People that are married, it's never perfect. Me and my teammate, it's far from perfect, but at the end of the day, we both want the same thing—it's winning, and we're both grown men and we're both going to do what it takes to win."

Mitchell was the second NBA player to test positive for coronavirus after Gobert's initial diagnosis led to the NBA season's suspension. On March 16, Mitchell said it "took a while to cool off" after Gobert tested positive but was glad that his teammate was doing well.

All Jazz players and personnel were cleared of COVID-19 as-of March 27. The NBA season remains suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic with no date yet determined for a return.