Timberwolves to Open Practice Facility on Thursday

The Timberwolves will re-open their practice facility on Thursday, according to a release from the organization.

Minnesota follows a slate of teams who have begun to open their facilities amid the NBA's coronavirus suspension. The Blazers and Cavaliers were the first teams to open their respective facilities on May 8, and numerous organizations–including the Lakers and Rockets–have done the same in recent weeks.

The opening of the Timberwolves' practice facility comes with numerous restrictions. Only one coach and one player are allowed on the floor at a time, and workouts must be limited to 45 minutes. Players will receive contact tracing tests as soon as they enter the facility, per the team.

"Strict protocols have been designed to ensure this initial level of access will take place in a safe, controlled and healthy way," the Timberwolves wrote. "The Timberwolves are committed to adhering to public health guidelines and government directives intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season on March 11 after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Numerous players have since tested positive, including Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Nets forward Kevin Durant.