It’s time to embrace the bubble. We’ve now seen masked LeBron, this thing is happening.

While some guys may not be exactly thrilled with the accommodations, it looks pretty good to me.

And one thing is for sure, this is about to be a unique experience for everyone.

As I’ve said before, I appreciate that the NBA has a plan. So if you want to be excited about sports coming back, this may be your best chance. The best athletes in the world are all in the same place and are about to be competing for a championship that I believe will deserve an exclamation point rather than an asterisk. And considering the circumstances, it is going to take a unique level of focus and commitment to make it happen.

So, I’m officially ready for Zion to get a proper debut, to see what James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Rockets can do, to watch Luka, KP and the Mavs, for CP3 to lead SGA and the Thunder and to find out how the Raptors, Sixers, Celtics and Heat can shake up the East. And of course for Giannis and the Bucks, Kawhi and the Clippers and LeBron and the Lakers to be back in action.

Given the unknown and unprecedented nature of the situation for all teams and players involved, I’d put my money on the most proven commodity in James. But I’m ready to salute whoever wins.

And I’m sure the eventual champs will be ready to celebrate, anywhere but Disney World.