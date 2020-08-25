Portland guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out of Game 5 against the Lakers after being diagnosed with a right knee sprain, the Trail Blazers announced Tuesday.

The non-contact injury occurred in the third quarter of Monday's game as Lillard drove to the basket. The seeding games MVP attempted to remain on the floor but later went to the locker room and was ruled out of the contest. The diagnosis was confirmed with a second MRI Tuesday afternoon after initial results from Monday night were deemed "inconclusive."

If the Trail Blazers were to advance past Game 5, it would be unlikely for Lillard to return to the lineup as he cannot currently extend his right leg, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reports.

In addition to the knee injury, Lillard has been dealing with a dislocated left index finger that he suffered in Game 2 of the series. While Lillard was forced to exit Game 2 early, X-rays of the finger came back negative and he went on to play in Game 3 while wearing a splint on his finger.

Lillard has been one of the top performers of the NBA's season restart. He led Portland to the No. 8 seed in the West after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in game. Since July 31, Lillard has averaged 33.2 points and 7.8 assists on 45.9% shooting, including back-to-back performances of 50+ points.

The Lakers currently hold a 3-1 lead over the Trail Blazers after recording a Game 4 victory on Monday night. Los Angeles can advance to the Western Conference semifinals with a win against Portland on Wednesday.