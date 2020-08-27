Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard will reportedly leave the NBA's Orlando bubble to receive additional examination on his injured right knee, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Lillard had been ruled out for Game 5 of Portland's series with the Los Angeles Lakers after spraining his knee during Game 4. The injury occurred in a non-contact situation when Lillard was driving to the basket. He attempted to remain in the game before eventually leaving for the locker room.

Lillard also suffered a dislocated left index finger in Game 2 of the series, though the injury hadn't cost him any games. The five-time All-Star was voted the MVP of the seeding games after averaging 37.6 points and 9.6 assists during his team's eight seeding games in Orlando, leading the Blazers to winning the No. 8 seed.