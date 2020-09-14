Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo met with Bucks governor and co-owner Marc Lasry for three hours last Friday to discuss the future of the team, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reports their conversation covered the season and how the Bucks can improve their roster, while Lasry confirmed his willingness to spend into the luxury tax to build the squad around Antetokounmpo. The two men agreed to meet again after the star forward returns from a vacation.

News of Lasry and Antetokounmpo's meeting first broke over the weekend, but the details were initially unknown.

Antetokounmpo will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020-21 season if he chooses not to sign an extension with Milwaukee. Last week, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported that the Clippers are among the teams that are interested in pursuing a deal for the 25-year-old. While the Bucks are considered the "clear favorite" to retain Antetokounmpo past 2021, other teams that reportedly have an interest in making a run include the Warriors, Raptors and Mavericks.

After the Bucks were eliminated from the 2019-20 playoffs last Tuesday, Antetokounmpo said the possibility of him requesting a trade from Milwaukee is "not happening." He added, "Hopefully we can build a culture in Milwaukee that, for many years, we can come out and compete every single year for a championship."

"Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it," Antetokounmpo said. "We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season."

If Antetokounmpo were to agree to a max contract extension with the Bucks before next season, the deal with be worth a projected $247.3 million over five years.