Is Isiah Thomas Right About Rivalry With Michael Jordan?

Isiah Thomas certainly seems bitter towards Michael Jordan but he’s not completely wrong.

I do take some umbrage with him ranking MJ as only the fifth-toughest player he ever faced. You don’t want to go full Paul Pierce when talking about a historically superior rival.

Perhaps the word “dominant” and dismissing Jordan as even being competition is a little much. Google the “Jordan Rules”.

However, he and the Pistons did get the best of Michael more often than they didn’t. 3-1 is 3-1 even if people like to pretend Jordan never lost in the playoffs.

Now context does matter. We all know the Warriors are 3-1 against LeBron James in the NBA Finals in large part due to the fact they added Kevin Durant to use one example. As for MJ, finally besting the Bad Boy Pistons was viewed as the true breakthrough for him. Which is a credit to him for scaling that mountain and then staying on top, and to Detroit for keeping him at bay for so long. I honestly don’t know how much Zeke’s personal feelings weigh into his evaluation. It is understandable he would have been hurt being left off The Dream Team.

He did beat all three of Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird in the playoffs and win back-to-back titles after all.

So, while Isiah and nobody else should disrespect His Airness, I think what Thomas might really want is a little respect on his own name. And that is earned by what he accomplished in the game.