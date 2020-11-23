NBA Free Agency Tracker: Suns Bring Back Dario Saric

The Phoenix Suns continue to bolster their roster and have re-signed forward Dario Saric to a three-year, $27 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Saric, 26, spent last season on the Suns. He was a key bench player by the end of the year. In the Orlando bubble, Saric averaged 14.8 points per game and 7.6 rebounds while taking on a sixth-man role for Phoenix.

The Suns acquired the Croatian forward from Minnesota in a draft-day trade in 2019. Saric began his career with the 76ers after being the No. 12 pick in the 2014 NBA draft.

Phoenix has been busy thus far during the offseason by adding All-Star guard Chris Paul via trade and veterans E'Twaun Moore and Jae Crowder in free agency. Last Wednesday, Phoenix also selected Maryland center Jalen Smith with the No. 10 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

