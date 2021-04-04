Report: Anthony Davis Responds to Motorcycle Crash Site

Lakers star forward Anthony Davis reportedly responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash involving his security guard, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Davis's security guard, Garrett Pullman, was taken to the hospital for observation after a collision while he was riding his motorcycle. TMZ was the first to report on the incident.

The crash involved Pullman's motorcycle and another vehicle. TMZ reports that Pullman is in stable condition.

Davis has been out since Feb. 14 while dealing with tendinosis and a calf strain in his right leg.