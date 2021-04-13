Timberwolves-Nets to Be Played Tuesday Afternoon Without Fans

Monday's postponed game between the Timberwolves and Nets will take place on Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. CT without fans in attendance, the NBA announced.

The league postponed Monday's game after police in Brooklyn Center, Minn., a suburb of Minneapolis, shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright on Sunday.

The shooting has resulted in two straight days of protests in the Minneapolis area, which led Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to institute a curfew from 7 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday for counties that include Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis and St. Paul.

"[Sunday's] tragic event, involving the life of Daunte Wright, once again leaves our community mourning," the Timberwolves released in a statement on Monday. "The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx extend our sincere sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright."

The Twins's series opener against the Red Sox was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday. The Wild postponed Monday's NHL game against the Blues to May 12.

According to Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, Wright was shot by an officer who intended to use a taser instead of a gun. The officer has been put on administrative leave as the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigates.

The police shooting occurred approximately 10 miles from where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd in May. Chauvin is currently on trial for murder.

