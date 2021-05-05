Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Unchecked: James Harden is the Answer to the Nets' Problems
Unchecked: James Harden is the Answer to the Nets' Problems

James Harden Is Most Necessary Net: Unchecked

Author:
Publish date:

James Harden may have cropped the Knicks out of The New Yorker cover, but it’s a good thing he’s on it, because in many ways he may have saved the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era. And if he isn’t healthy for the playoffs, the Nets season almost certainly will end in disappointment.

When the trade for Harden went down, it felt like it may have been a luxury, but it turns out acquiring him was a necessity. Brooklyn is 27-7 with Harden in the lineup, which includes many games without KD and several without Kyrie. Meanwhile, they are under .500 in contests where the original Brooklyn duo shares the floor sans The Beard.

Given everything they’ve gone through this season, the Nets could be closer to the play-in than a title if they didn’t make that deal with Houston. Don’t get me wrong, Durant and Irving are unbelievable players in their own right, but both are born scorers, Harden became Brooklyn’s engine. He’s the one of the Big Three who truly works as a playmaker and facilitator. Not to mention I think he helps more when it comes to defense and rebounding than he gets credit for.

He also helped in the sense that the work he put in while healthy likely spared his high profile teammates from a lot of scrutiny.

The state of Harden’s hamstring is now one of the most important factors in how the remainder of the NBA season will play out because it has become apparent the Nets won’t be winning anything without their most important, and ultimately best player.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

urban-meyer-jaguars
NFL

NFL Rumors: Meyer Believes Tebow Can Help Jaguars

Could Tim Tebow make a return to the NFL in 2021?

Zion Williamson drives to the hoop against the Warriors
NBA

Why Officiating Zion Williamson Is Hard

Williamson's unprecedented blend of aggression, explosion, size, and strength makes him one of the hardest players to officiate.

FIT50 (1)
Edge

Sports Illustrated's Fittest 50 2021

What happens when you level the playing field and compare athletes of all shapes and sizes in disparate sports? Presenting SI's 2021 Fittest 50 rankings.

Cheaters-17-Astros-Yankees
MLB

'Heroes of the People': Yankees Fans Taunt Astros

Brandishing inflatable trash cans and signs, Yankees fans assembled in the Bronx, seeking retribution against the Astros

olivia-moultrie-nwsl
Play
Soccer

Teen Soccer Star Olivia Moultrie Sues NWSL

Olivia Moultrie claims the NWSL’s age restriction is a violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws as Los Angeles Rams middle linebacker Micah Kiser (59) moves in during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Veteran Draft Winners: Big-Time Talent Added in New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia

Team leadership saw fit to bolster these offenses during the 2021 NFL Draft, and Michael Fabiano breaks down the veterans who stand to benefit

Yankees fans celebrate with a poster of José Altuve as Oscar the Grouch.
Play
Extra Mustard

The Best Chants From an Electric Yankees-Astros Game

Yankees fans really rose to the occasion.

Boston Red Sox center fielder Alex Verdugo (99) celebrates with shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) after hitting a three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Play
Gambling

MLB Bets for Wednesday, May 5: Red Sox Cover at Home vs. Slumping Tigers

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews Wednesday's MLB betting action and shares the two top picks on his baseball betting card