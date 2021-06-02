Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
LeBron James is No Longer the Best Player in the World
LeBron James is No Longer the Best Player in the World

Lebron James Is Not at the Top Of the Game: Unchecked

Author:
Publish date:

LeBron James left the court early and we are getting an early look at the twilight of his career, as it’s strange to see him not able to take over a game at will and carry his team.

At this moment, whether it be his ankle, age, wear and tear or a combination of it all; he is not the best player in the game. This of course has been exacerbated by a Lakers supporting cast that is simply not as good as many believed, the injury to Anthony Davis, and a lack of shooting on the perimeter that leaves the floor crowded taking away space for James to operate.

But the fact is LeBron is averaging fewer points in a playoff series than he has since the NBA Finals in 2011, the one legitimate black mark on his career. And though he is still able to impact the game with his basketball acumen and passing, his lack of burst on the drive is apparent, making him significantly more offensively limited than we are accustomed to.

I don’t say this to diminish him, he’s already the greatest of all time in my mind and has nothing left to prove. However, given his current performance and what we’re watching from the likes of James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo this postseason, I simply can no longer confidently proclaim James to be the league’s best.

The simplest explanation for why is injury. He did just win Finals MVP in October and was on his way to likely hoisting the same regular season award before hurting his ankle. However, he is 36 and in year 18 as is frequently pointed out, which isn’t generally when players get better.

I’ll never doubt his ability to respond, both in this series or next season, but the LeBron James we’re seeing right now is not the same. And as a result, the title of the best player in the NBA is finally up for grabs.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Emerson-Royal-Barcelona-Real-Betis
Soccer

Barcelona Recalls Emerson Royal From Real Betis

The right back will play for his parent club for the first time since coming to Spain from Atlético Mineiro.

The Charlotte Hornets' logo on half court
NBA

Longtime Hornets Beat Writer Rick Bonnell Dies at 63

Bonnell covered the Hornets for the Charlotte Observer since the team's inaugural season in 1988.

brad-stevens-celtics
NBA

Stevens Replaces Ainge, Celtics Eye New Head Coach

Boston will have to search for a new head coach now that Brad Stevens moves to a front-office role with the Celtics.

nfl-roster-rule-changes-ir-damien-harris-new-england-patriots
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Top 10 Late-Round Targets

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 fantasy football deep sleepers for the 2021 NFL season

tom-brady
Play
Extra Mustard

'I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Been as Confused': Tom Brady Mocks His Infamous Blunder

Tom Brady offers commentary on not knowing correct downs in loss to Bears.

USATSI_15965902
Play
Fantasy

2021 Memorial Tournament - PGA Fantasy Plays, Best Bets, and Top Fades

SI Fantasy and Gambling analysts Ben Heisler and Mark Farris share their top PGA DFS tiers, best bets, and a top fade for the 2021 Memorial Tournament.

naomi-osaka-mailbag-lead
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: What's Next for Osaka After French Open Exit?

After her withdrawal from the 2021 French Open sparked conversations on both mental health and press conferences at sporting events, where does Naomi Osaka go from here?

Titans receiver A.J. Brown smiling on the sideline
Play
Fantasy

2021 Tennessee Titans Fantasy Team Outlook

A fantasy football breakdown of the Tennessee Titans by high-stakes legend Shawn Childs