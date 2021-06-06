Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

James Harden Exits Game 1 vs. Bucks After Injuring Hamstring

Author:
Publish date:

Seconds into Game 1 against the Bucks, Nets guard James Harden injured his right hamstring and immediately exited the court to the locker room.

Harden was officially ruled out in the second quarter and according to the TNT broadcast, he left the arena to seek an MRI on the injured hamstring. It was later announced by the team that he will miss Game 2 on Monday with "right hamstring tightness."

Harden missed over a month of action during the regular season due to a strained right hamstring and suffered a setback in April but was able to get healthy for the playoffs. Without Harden, the Nets will have to make do with their offense flowing through both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving—something they've had some practice in. 

Harden missed 24 games this season but when round one of the playoffs started it appeared he hadn't missed a beat. 

The Nets dispatched the Celtics in five games and Harden averaged 27.8 points, 10.6 assists and 7.2 rebounds in the first-round series. It was a welcomed sight for Nets fans to see their "Big Three" on the court at the same time. 

Durant has missed significant time with his own injuries this season while Irving missed 18 games largely due to personal reasons. 

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

greg-olsen
Play
Extra Mustard

Greg Olsen's Son, TJ, Provides Video Update After Heart Transplant

Eight-Year-Old TJ Olsen thanks everyone for thinking of him after heart surgery

Tom Brady celebrates Super Bowl LIV
Play
Gambling

2021 NFC South Team Futures - Division Winner and Win Totals Outlook

Check out the latest division odds and win total projections for the NFC South.

A fan jumps over a railing behind the CBS Sports set
Extra Mustard

Fan Leaps Over Railing Behind CBS Set to Evade Security

Just one more wild event from an unbelievable USA–Mexico match.

the-spun
Sports Illustrated

Maven Acquires The Spun to Join Sports Illustrated's Digital Family

Kevin Durant drives to the hoop against Giannis Antetokounmpo
Play
Gambling

2021 NBA Conference Semifinals Series Odds - Nets Remain Heavy Favorites vs. Surging Bucks

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews the lines, as well as the matchups for the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Cincinnati Bengal on the field
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Open Targets - AFC Teams

SI Fantasy senior analyst Michael Fabiano ranks all 16 AFC teams with the most available pass-catching opportunities.

USATSI_15142280
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Open Targets - NFC Teams

SI Fantasy senior analyst Michael Fabiano ranks all 16 NFC teams with the most available pass-catching opportunities.

trae-young-hawks
NBA

Who's Ready for a Hawks-Nuggets Finals?

Would Anything in the NBA Postseason Be a Surprise at This Point? No. And That's Great.