Seconds into Game 1 against the Bucks, Nets guard James Harden injured his right hamstring and immediately exited the court to the locker room.

Harden was officially ruled out in the second quarter and according to the TNT broadcast, he left the arena to seek an MRI on the injured hamstring. It was later announced by the team that he will miss Game 2 on Monday with "right hamstring tightness."

Harden missed over a month of action during the regular season due to a strained right hamstring and suffered a setback in April but was able to get healthy for the playoffs. Without Harden, the Nets will have to make do with their offense flowing through both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving—something they've had some practice in.

Harden missed 24 games this season but when round one of the playoffs started it appeared he hadn't missed a beat.

The Nets dispatched the Celtics in five games and Harden averaged 27.8 points, 10.6 assists and 7.2 rebounds in the first-round series. It was a welcomed sight for Nets fans to see their "Big Three" on the court at the same time.

Durant has missed significant time with his own injuries this season while Irving missed 18 games largely due to personal reasons.

