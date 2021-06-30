Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA Playoff Injuries Don't Equal Asterisks
NBA Playoff Injuries Don't Equal Asterisks

NBA Playoff Injuries Don't Equal Asterisks: Unchecked

Author:
Publish date:

Injuries have absolutely marred the NBA playoffs, there’s no getting around that. But that doesn’t mean this season should have an asterisk, nor is there any one thing to blame. It just sucks. 

A title is supposed to crown the best team, not the last one standing. And with Giannis Antetokounmpo going down, he joins the likes of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell on the list of players who have been limited or taken out by injuries this postseason. That’s an Olympic team (and doesn’t even include guys who didn’t play at all because they were hurt before the playoffs started). 

When it comes to asterisk talk, I simply don’t believe in those, as circumstances help determine every champion. This isn't the first season where an injury has altered a playoff series.

As for as the number of injuries? Well, it’s common sense that a shortened offseason and condensed schedule could have contributed. And I personally wonder whether today’s style of play being so explosive with all the switching, closing out, and getting up and down the floor, is likely to result in more players getting hurt. Especially given how many games are played, which I do think needs to be addressed going forward. 

But when it comes to the turnaround for this year, the league, like everyone else, was dealing with something unprecedented and of course rushed the start for monetary reasons. However, that was not a unilateral decision as the NBA Player’s Association signed off on it. And some of these injuries—including what happened to LeBron, Kyrie, Trae and now Giannis seem much more like freak collisions to me. 

There’s a definition of blame that says it is a way to discharge pain and discomfort, but in this case, I don’t know if there’s any one thing to be blamed, even if seeing all these NBA stars getting injured hurts to watch.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

dennis-rodman
NBA

Dennis Rodman and the ‘Rare Bird’ SI Cover

John W. McDonough describes photographing the forward (and his blue macaw).

novak-djokovic-wimbledon-mailbag
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: Observations From Opening Days at Wimbledon

Dissecting why Djokovic excels on grass, the quick turnaround from the French Open, why so many are skipping the Olympics and more.

UCLA's Johnny Juzang
Play
College Basketball

Stay or Go? Examining the NBA Decisions of 14 NCAA Stars

These players have less than a week to decide whether they will stay in the draft or not. Which way are they trending?

Leicester signs Patson Daka
Soccer

Leicester Signs Top Austrian League Scorer Daka

Patson Daka scored 27 goals in the Austrian Bundesliga and 34 in all competitions for Red Bull Salzburg.

Jun 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) reacts after hitting his second home run of the day in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
MLB

Roundtable: Which Unsung Players Should Be All-Stars?

These unheralded players deserve to earn a spot on their league's All-Star teams.

Ryan Ramczyk with the Saints.
NFL

Report: Saints Extend OT Ramczyk to $96 Million Deal

Ryan Ramczyk will reportedly sign a five-year extension worth $96 million with the Saints and earn $19.2 million per year until 2026.

USATSI_15276532
Play
Gambling

Who Will Win the Most Games in the 2021 NFL Regular Season?

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down a favorite, a mid-tier team, and an underdog pick for which NFL team will win the most wins, based on the odds.

Rafa Benitez is Everton's new manager
Soccer

Everton Signs Rafa Benítez as Its Next Manager

Benítez succeeds Carlo Ancelotti, who returned to Real Madrid to replace Zinedine Zidane.