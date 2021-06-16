LeBron James Blames Superstar Injuries on Lack of Rest

LeBron James let loose in a Twitter thread Wednesday after the latest All-Star fell victim to an injury during the 2021 playoffs.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Game 5 against the Jazz due of a knee sprain. And Leonard's absence could extend past Game 5. It was additionally reported by ESPN and The Athletic that the team fears he suffered an ACL injury.

Leonard now joins the list of injured star players that includes James's teammate Anthony Davis as well as Nets guards James Harden and Kyrie Irving. James was quick to point out his theory behind the string of injuries.

"They all didn't wanna listen to me about the start of the season," James tweeted. "I knew exactly what would happen. I only wanted to protect the well-being of the players which ultimately is the product and benefit of our game!"

"If there's one person that know(s) about the body and how it works all year-round it's me!"

James missed 27 games this season mostly due to a high right ankle sprain. He played in all five games of Los Angeles's postseason run before the Lakers were eliminated by the Suns.

"I speak for the health of our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year," James Tweeted.

