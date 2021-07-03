Giannis Ruled Out of Game 6 vs. Hawks Due to Knee Injury

Giannis Ruled Out of Game 6 vs. Hawks Due to Left Knee Injury

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Hawks, the team announced on Saturday.

This marks Antetokounmpo's second missed game of the series because of his hyperextended left knee injury. Per ESPN, it is not certain when Antetokounmpo will return this postseason.

The two-time MVP exited Milwaukee's Game 4 loss to the Hawks on Tuesday after suffering the injury in the third quarter and did not return.

Milwaukee will look to close out the series on Saturday and make a Finals appearance for the first time since 1974. The Bucks have a 3-2 lead in the ECF.

Atlanta is dealing with injury issues of its own as it eyes the franchise's first Finals appearance since 1961. As of Saturday, the Hawks listed Trae Young as questionable with a bone bruise in his right foot. The Hawks guard did not play in Game 4 or Game 5.

"Another Day, Another Opportunity," Young posted to Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

More NBA Coverage: