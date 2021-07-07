Suns' Dario Šarić Tears ACL in Game 1 of Finals

Sports Illustrated home
Dario Šarić Tears ACL in Game 1 of Finals, Out Indefinitely

Author:
Publish date:

Suns forward Dario Šarić has torn his ACL and is out indefinitely, the team announced Wednesday. Šarić sustained the injury in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday against the Bucks in the first quarter. 

Šarić, 27, was driving in the lane and stopped in the paint — planting his right foot — with Bucks center Brook Lopez defending him when it appeared his right knee buckled. 

He checked out with 1:43 remaining in the opening quarter and was helped to the locker room with a noticeable limp. He finished with one rebound in just two minutes of play and the Suns went on to win 118–105

Šarić averaged 8.7 points and 3.8 rebounds this season.

