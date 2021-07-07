Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Chris Paul Joins NBA Royalty in Suns Commanding Game 1 Win Over Bucks

Author:
Publish date:

Chris Paul made NBA history in his NBA Finals debut on Tuesday as he launched the Suns to its Game 1 victory over the Bucks despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's return from injury

The point guard joined Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the third player 36-years-old or older to score 30+ points, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Abdul-Jabbar did so six times while Duncan only once. 

CP3, also known as The Point God, is also the first player to tally 30 points and eight assists in a Finals debut since Michael Jordan in 1991. Paul ended the night with 32 points, nine assists and four rebounds. Sixteen of his 32 points came from the third quarter, propelling the Suns to a runaway lead. 

Over his last two games, the 36-year-old has tallied 73 points, 17 assists (over 41 points) and shot 65.1% at field goal range. 

Phoenix topped Milwaukee 118-105 in Game 1 and will face each other again Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) with forward Jae Crowder (99) center Deandre Ayton (22) forward Mikal Bridges (25) and guard Devin Booker (1) against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half in game one of the 2021NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena.
NBA

Chris Paul Propels Suns to Game 1 Win Over Bucks

Chris Paul joins Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the third player 36-years-old or older to score 30+ points in an NBA Finals game in the Suns' Game 1 win.

Brazil and Argentina will play for the Copa America title
Soccer

Brazil, Argentina Set Stage for an Epic Copa América Final

This hasn't been a classic Copa América tournament, but it's due to have a classic final, one packed with stakes for the teams and individuals involved.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media
NBA

Adam Silver Expects NBA Play-In Tourney to Continue

Speaking before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he expects the play-in tournament to continue into the 2021-22 season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench for the Bucks.
NBA

Report: Giannis (knee) to Play Game 1 of Finals vs. Suns

Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from questionable to a go for Game 1 of the Finals while nursing a hyperextended left knee injury.

Sha'Carri Richardson (USA) wins women's 100m heat in 10.74 during the USATF Golden Games at Hilmer Lodge Stadium.
Olympics

Sha’Carri Richardson Left Off U.S. Olympic Relay Team

Richardson accepted a one-month ban after testing positive for marijuana at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials last month.

Hurricanes defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau celebrates by wearing the turnover chain in 2019.
Play
College

Gym Owner Offers to Pay Miami Players $500 a Month

A local gym owner offered Miami football scholarship players $500 a month in exchange for social media advertising.

The Euro 2020 quarterfinal field
Soccer

Remaining Bracket, Quarterfinal Matchups at Euro 2020

The final eight at the European Championship are set, and it's hardly the quarterfinal field that most expected.

Italy is headed to the final of Euro 2020
Soccer

Italy Reaches Euro 2020 Final After Another Classic vs. Spain

The two sides displayed some of the ways they've evolved over time, but the difference was Italy's mettle in a PK shootout that books a ticket to the title match.