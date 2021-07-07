Chris Paul Propels Suns to Game 1 Win Over Bucks

Chris Paul made NBA history in his NBA Finals debut on Tuesday as he launched the Suns to its Game 1 victory over the Bucks despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's return from injury.

The point guard joined Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the third player 36-years-old or older to score 30+ points, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Abdul-Jabbar did so six times while Duncan only once.

CP3, also known as The Point God, is also the first player to tally 30 points and eight assists in a Finals debut since Michael Jordan in 1991. Paul ended the night with 32 points, nine assists and four rebounds. Sixteen of his 32 points came from the third quarter, propelling the Suns to a runaway lead.

Over his last two games, the 36-year-old has tallied 73 points, 17 assists (over 41 points) and shot 65.1% at field goal range.

Phoenix topped Milwaukee 118-105 in Game 1 and will face each other again Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

