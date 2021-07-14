Sharife Cooper Talks Height Mishaps and NBA Draft

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Auburn Point Guard Sharife Cooper Talks NBA Draft, Height Mishaps and More
Auburn Point Guard Sharife Cooper Talks NBA Draft, Height Mishaps and More

Sharife Cooper Talks Height Mishaps, NBA Draft and More

The former Auburn star is just two weeks away from realizing his professional dreams.
Author:
Publish date:

After spending the entire season at Auburn being listed as 6' 1", Sharife Cooper had a good laugh when he was mistakenly listed at 6' 4" at the NBA draft combine in June.

“I’m not 6' 4",” Cooper says with a laugh. “But I’m definitely not 6' 1" anymore, I’m about 6' 2".”

The height mishap brought on a larger question that has been intensely debated in basketball circles for years: Is height a prerequisite for production in the NBA?

Chris Paul is the best current example for the “no” crowd. The 16-year vet, who is listed at 6 feet, is averaging 24.6 points and 8.6 assists in the NBA Finals, and has the Suns up 2–1 over the Bucks.

“I believe it’s extremely overrated,” Cooper says. “You watch all these point guards like Cameron Payne and Chris Paul and Trae Young and all these guys be the best players on the floor everywhere they play. You watch Chris Paul shoot over a 7-foot Brook Lopez. It’s funny how much they emphasize height instead of looking at a player’s talent. It feels like we’re always gonna have to go get it the hard way and that’s fine.”

Last season, Oral Roberts point guard Max Abmas led the nation in scoring with 24.5 points per game, and was the star of this year’s men's NCAA tournament, carrying the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles to the Sweet 16.

Abmas, who stands right around 6' 0", said he was tired of the “for his size” add-on when people discuss his dominance.

“It comes with it, but it really makes no sense,” Abmas said. “Height doesn’t matter; it’s been proven over and over, even before me.”

Cooper certainly didn’t need the extra two inches to dominate as a freshman, averaging 20.2 points, 8.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds a game.

To that end, Cooper says he’s staying in the moment and focusing on the fact that he’s a mere two weeks away from accomplishing his lifelong dream.

“It honestly doesn’t even feel real,” Cooper says. “It’s a lot of anxious nervousness not knowing where, not knowing how, not knowing what. I try not to think about it too much until the time actually comes. It’s fun though. I’m just enjoying the process and enjoying these workouts for now.”

See Cooper’s full one-on-one with Sports Illlustrated’s Jason Jordan above.

More NBA Coverage:

• NBA Draft Big Board 4.0: Top 80 Prospects
• Did Anything From This NBA Season Mean Anything?
• Luka Dončić, Candace Parker Named 'NBA 2K22' Cover Stars

YOU MAY LIKE

PSG signs Gianluigi Donnarumma
Soccer

PSG Signs Italy GK, Euro Final Hero Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma is off to PSG on a free transfer after his contract at AC Milan expired.

Auburn's Sharife Cooper
Play
NBA

Sharife Cooper Talks Height Mishaps and NBA Draft

The former Auburn star is just two weeks away from realizing his professional dreams.

richard-sherman-49ers
NFL

Sherman Arrested on Suspicion of Burglary Domestic Violence

Richard Sherman was denied bail on Wednesday morning after being arrested on suspicion of burglary domestic violence.

Karl Anderson stands over a fallen opponent on AEW Dynamite
Play
Wrestling

Rejuvenated Karl Anderson Gets Rare Singles Opportunity

Facing Jon Moxley for the IWGP United States title is exactly the kind of match he wanted when he left WWE.

At Illinois, Kofi Cockburn shoots a free throw
College Basketball

Where Four Top Remaining Transfers Could Be Heading

All eyes are on Kofi Cockburn, Marcus Carr, Jaden Shackelford and Kevin Obanor as they contemplate their next move.

Dirk Nowitzki is rejoining the Mavs.
NBA

Dirk Nowitzki Talks Gracing the Cover of ‘NBA 2K22’

Nowitzki is on the cover of NBA 2K22 on the game’s premium NBA 75th-anniversary edition, joining fellow legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kevin Durant.

Lionel Messi is staying put at Barcelona
Soccer

Length the Only Surprise of Messi's Reported New Barcelona Deal

That Lionel Messi is staying at Barcelona had come to be a foregone conclusion. That he'll apparently be staying until he's 39, however, is an unexpected twist.

giannis-bucks-suns-defense
NBA

Milwaukee’s Defense Was Built for This Moment

Giannis and the Bucks are doing whatever it takes to disrupt Chris Paul and the Suns.