Lonzo Ball Agrees to Four-Year, $85M Deal With Bulls

Lonzo Ball is heading to Chicago on a four-year deal worth $85 million, Rich Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports, told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ball was signed as a free agent.

Ball, 23, played the last two seasons in New Orleans and averaged career highs in points per game (14.6), field goal percentage (41%), three-point percentage (38%) and free throw percentage (78%).

He joins All Star Zach LaVine in the backcourt and will look to take the Bulls back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Bulls finished 31–41 last season.

More NBA Coverage:

• NBA Free Agency Mailbag

• Which Team Should Trade for Damian Lillard?

• 2021 NBA Free Agency: Ranking the Top 50 Players