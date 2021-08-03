NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond, 76ers Agree to One-Year Deal

Two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond is signing a one-year deal with the 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, the deal is for the veteran minimum.

Drummond, 27, finished last season with the Lakers, starting all 21 regular games in which he appeared. He averaged 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in 24.8 minutes in the regular season.

In the playoffs, Drummond started each of Los Angeles's first five postseason games. But in Game 6 against the Suns, Drummond was benched and did not appear in the eventual series finale.

Drummond opened last year with the Cavaliers but was bought out midseason. He spent parts of two seasons with Cleveland after coming over in a trade during the 2019–20 season.

Drummond was the No. 9 pick in the 2012 NBA draft out of UConn by the Pistons. He made two All-Star teams during his tenure with Detroit, and has led the league in rebounding four times throughout his career.

In Philadelphia, he would appear to serve as the primary backup to star center Joel Embiid. Dwight Howard, who was Embiid's primary backup last season, has reportedly rejoined the Lakers in free agency.

Catching Up on a Busy First Day of Free Agency

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NBA:

Free agent star guard DeMar DeRozan plans to meet with the Clippers on Tuesday. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

The Bulls have also emerged as a destination for a sign-and-trade involving DeRozan. (Marc Stein)

Veteran forward Rudy Gay has agreed to a two-year deal with the Jazz. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

Former Kings and Heat forward Nemanja Bjelica has agreed to a one-year deal with the Warriors. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

Former Raptors forward Rodney Hood has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucks. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

Restricted free-agent guard Bruce Brown Jr. is signing the one-year qualifying offer of $4.7 million to return to the Nets. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

The 76ers are planning to waive point guard George Hill. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

Suns forward Abdel Nader has agreed to a two-year, $4.2 million deal to return to Phoenix. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

Center Robin Lopez has agreed to a one-year deal with the Magic. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

Point guard Patty Mills has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Nets. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

