Report: NBA Won't Mandate Player Vaccinations for 2021-22

September 14, 2021
Report: NBA Won't Require Players to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19 This Season

NBA players will not be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this upcoming season, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes and Adrian Wojnarowski. The National Basketball Players Association has not budged on the matter that was described as a "non-starter."

The NBA and NBPA are still negotiating COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 season but this decision appears to be over and done with. The NBA has mandated that its referees and most of its staff members get vaccinated. 

In a memo obtained by ESPN in late August, the NBA informed teams that staff under team control who work within 15 feet of players or officials during games would be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. 

Roughly 85% of NBA players are vaccinated, according to a league spokesperson. And players who are unvaccinated will be held to stricter protocols that include having lockers far from vaccinated teammates or having to eat, fly and ride buses in different sections, per a memo obtained by ESPN earlier this month. 

However, these protocols are not yet final and negotiations are still ongoing. 

