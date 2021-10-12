Report: LiAngelo Ball Signs G League Deal, to Enter Draft

LiAngelo Ball has signed a G League contract and will enter the league's draft on Oct. 23, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Ball, 22, could be selected by the Greensboro Swarm, the G League affiliate of the Hornets, per Charania. Ball played for the Hornets during Summer League, averaging 9.6 points per game.

Ball signed with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League during the 2019-20 season, but he did not play due to the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. He did not make the Pistons's roster for the 2020-21 season despite signing a training camp deal.

LaMelo Ball won Rookie of the Year in 2020-21 as he shined at point guard for the Hornets. Lonzo Ball is entering his fifth NBA season this year after signing a four-year, $85 million deal with the Bulls this offseason.

