Report: LiAngelo Ball Signs G League Deal, to Enter Draft

October 12, 2021
Report: LiAngelo Ball Signs G League Contract, Will Enter Draft

LiAngelo Ball has signed a G League contract and will enter the league's draft on Oct. 23, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Ball, 22, could be selected by the Greensboro Swarm, the G League affiliate of the Hornets, per Charania. Ball played for the Hornets during Summer League, averaging 9.6 points per game. 

Ball signed with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League during the 2019-20 season, but he did not play due to the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. He did not make the Pistons's roster for the 2020-21 season despite signing a training camp deal. 

LaMelo Ball won Rookie of the Year in 2020-21 as he shined at point guard for the Hornets. Lonzo Ball is entering his fifth NBA season this year after signing a four-year, $85 million deal with the Bulls this offseason. 

