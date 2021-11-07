NBA Recommends COVID-19 Booster Shots to Players, Coaches

Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NBA Recommending COVID-19 Booster Shots to Players, Coaches, Referees

Author:

MIAMI — The NBA told its players, coaches and referees Sunday that they should receive booster shots against the coronavirus, with particular urgency for those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association—working jointly based on guidance from the league's public health and infectious disease experts—said those who received Johnson & Johnson shots more than two months ago should get a booster. The booster recommendation also was made for those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at least six months ago.

The league recommendations, which were obtained by The Associated Press, called for those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine originally to seek a Pfizer or Moderna booster. Those who got Pfizer or Moderna may get whatever booster is available, the league said.

SI Recommends

Data used to make the league's determinations showed that antibody levels for Pfizer and Moderna recipients wane after six months and after two months for Johnson & Johnson recipients.

In some cases, those who are vaccinated but elect to not receive a booster would be subjected to game-day testing again starting Dec. 1, the NBA said. That Dec. 1 date varies depending on when the person was originally vaccinated and what type of vaccine they received.

Some teams already have been planning for players to receive booster shots when available. A small number of previously vaccinated NBA players have tested positive this season for COVID-19 and entered the league's health and safety protocols.

Among those sidelined of late: Philadelphia's Tobias Harris, who had symptoms, 76ers coach Doc Rivers said.

"He's doing OK but not great, honestly. ... It hit him for sure," Rivers said last week. "A lot of guys have had this, and they are mad, like 'What the hell, I'm fine.' Tobias is not in that category right now, I can tell you that."

About 97% of NBA players were believed to be vaccinated when the season started last month. In the U.S., nearly 60% of the population—more than 193 million people—are fully vaccinated. More than 21 million have received a booster dose, and those numbers are soaring each day.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA logo
NBA

NBA Recommends COVID-19 Booster Shots to Players, Coaches

The league is recommending COVID-19 booster shots for a variety of league personnel.

josh-allen-historic-sack
NFL

Josh Allen Makes History With Sack, INT Against Josh Allen

A rare piece of NFL history was made in Jacksonville on Sunday.

uga
College Football

Georgia Still No. 1 in AP Top 25, Oregon Jumps Ohio St.

The Bulldogs maintained their hold on the top spot in the AP Top 25 poll but No. 3 Alabama is gaining on undefeated Cincinnati.

Deshaun Watson holds a football.
NFL

Report: Teams Met Texans' Price in Watson Trade Talks

Multiple teams reportedly offered several high-value picks for Watson.

fox
Play
NFL

Bradshaw, FOX Crew Rip Aaron Rodgers: 'You Lied to Everyone'

Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan and the FOX NFL Sunday Crew had some choice words for the Packers quarterback.

Bill Belichick
NFL

Bill Belichick’s Pregame Outfit Went Viral Sunday

What do you make of Belichick's new take on the pregame hoodie?

NYC Marathon
Track and Field

Kenya's Albert Korir, Peres Jepchirchir Win New York City Marathon

Albert Korir and Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya won the New York City Marathon men's and women's races on Sunday.

si_startsit_110321_wr-1
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Wide Receivers

In a plus matchup against the Vikings, Marquise Brown is your Week 9 WR Start 'Em of the Week.