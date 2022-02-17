Tristan Thompson to Be Waived by Pacers, Sign With Bulls

Just about as quickly as he arrive in Indiana, Tristan Thompson is on the move again.

Following Wednesday‘s 113–108 win over the Wizards, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle announced the team would be waiving Thompson, who landed on the roster at the trade deadline in a deal with the Kings. Following his release, the veteran big man will sign with the Bulls.

Thompson leaves the Pacers in style, scoring 17 points with six rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench to help Indiana snap a seven-game losing streak. Carlisle praised Thompson for his professionalism during his brief time with the team, which lasted only four games in nine days.

“We thanked him for what he’s brought for the last six or seven days,” Carlisle said. “He’s brought a high level of professionalism, and he’s done a really good job.”

In 34 games this season with Sacramento and Indiana, Thompson is averaging 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds on 50.9% shooting from the field.

