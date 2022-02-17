Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Tristan Thompson to Be Waived by Pacers, Sign With Bulls

Just about as quickly as he arrive in Indiana, Tristan Thompson is on the move again.

Following Wednesday‘s 113–108 win over the Wizards, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle announced the team would be waiving Thompson, who landed on the roster at the trade deadline in a deal with the Kings. Following his release, the veteran big man will sign with the Bulls.

Thompson leaves the Pacers in style, scoring 17 points with six rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench to help Indiana snap a seven-game losing streak. Carlisle praised Thompson for his professionalism during his brief time with the team, which lasted only four games in nine days.

SI Recommends

“We thanked him for what he’s brought for the last six or seven days,” Carlisle said. “He’s brought a high level of professionalism, and he’s done a really good job.”

In 34 games this season with Sacramento and Indiana, Thompson is averaging 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds on 50.9% shooting from the field.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

nhl puck
NHL

NHL, IIHF Officials Optimistic About Deal for 2026 Olympics

The two organizations are hopeful that a deal will be in place well in advance of the 2026 Games that would allow NHL players to compete.

Ron-Harper-Jr
College Basketball

Rutgers Upsets No. 12 Illinois for Fourth Straight Top 25 Win

The Scarlet Knights became the first unranked team to ever beat four straight ranked opponents.

Chris Lammons
NFL

Report: Chiefs DB Wanted in Connection to Kamara Assault Case

Chris Lammons is reportedly one of the suspects involved in the Alvin Kamara assault case in Las Vegas

Baseballs
MLB

MLB Drug Testing Reveals No Opioid Violations in Two Seasons

Five players testified that Eric Kay, who faces charges relating to Tyler Skaggs’s death, provided them with oxycodone.

Paige-Bueckers
Women's College Basketball

UConn‘s Paige Bueckers Back at Practice After Knee Surgery

Bueckers has missed the last 16 games due to her surgery.

Matt Harvey
MLB

Report: Matt Harvey Could Face Suspension for Opioid Distribution

Matt Harvey could be facing punishment for admitting in court he provided Tyler Skaggs with opioids.

Joe-Burrow
Play
Extra Mustard

Watch: Burrow Introduces Himself to Rams Defense Before Super Bowl

A new video released by NFL Films shows the Bengals quarterback politely greeting members of the opposing defense.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans.
Play
NFL

Report: NFL Hires Ex-Attorney General for Brian Flores Lawsuit

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch served during former President Barack Obama’s administration.