Following his reinstatement to the NBA last month, free agent guard Tyreke Evans will reportedly work out for the Warriors, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Evans has been eligible to sign with a team since Feb. 18 after the league announced that he had been reinstated following more than a two-year absence for violating the league’s anti-drug program. The former first-round pick was disqualified from playing in the NBA on May 17, 2019 after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

According to Slater, the Warriors worked out Evans in Miami last week and flew him into San Francisco for a second meeting. The 32-year-old guard was present at Chase Center during the second half of Golden State’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

The Warriors are the second team the Evans has reportedly worked out for in recent weeks. The former Rookie of the Year met with the Bucks in late February, per Charania.

Evans, 32, last played during the 2018–19 season for the Pacers. In 69 games and 18 starts, he averaged 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He was suspended for one game early in that season for tardiness, and missed numerous games later in the year for personal reasons.

Evans was the fourth overall pick by the Kings in the 2009 draft and won the league’s Rookie of the Year award, averaging 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He arrived in Sacramento after playing one collegiate season at Memphis, where he was named first-team All-Conference USA.

The Warriors (44–22) have dropped to third in the Western Conference and are a half-game behind the second-seeded Grizzlies with 16 games remaining.

More NBA Coverage: