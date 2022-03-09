Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Reinstated Guard Tyreke Evans to Work Out for Warriors

Following his reinstatement to the NBA last month, free agent guard Tyreke Evans will reportedly work out for the Warriors, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Evans has been eligible to sign with a team since Feb. 18 after the league announced that he had been reinstated following more than a two-year absence for violating the league’s anti-drug program. The former first-round pick was disqualified from playing in the NBA on May 17, 2019 after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

According to Slater, the Warriors worked out Evans in Miami last week and flew him into San Francisco for a second meeting. The 32-year-old guard was present at Chase Center during the second half of Golden State’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

The Warriors are the second team the Evans has reportedly worked out for in recent weeks. The former Rookie of the Year met with the Bucks in late February, per Charania.

SI Recommends

Evans, 32, last played during the 2018–19 season for the Pacers. In 69 games and 18 starts, he averaged 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He was suspended for one game early in that season for tardiness, and missed numerous games later in the year for personal reasons.

Evans was the fourth overall pick by the Kings in the 2009 draft and won the league’s Rookie of the Year award, averaging 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He arrived in Sacramento after playing one collegiate season at Memphis, where he was named first-team All-Conference USA.

The Warriors (44–22) have dropped to third in the Western Conference and are a half-game behind the second-seeded Grizzlies with 16 games remaining.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

David-Ortiz-Fernando-Tatis
Play
MLB

Ortiz, Tatís Jr. Strongly Against MLB International Draft

The proposed international draft is a big point of contention remaining in CBA talks.

By Dan Lyons
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
NFL

Report: Colts Expected to Target 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The Colts are yet again searching for a new quarterback.

By Wilton Jackson
Jim Boeheim and a referee
Play
College Basketball

Jim Boeheim Discusses Buddy Boeheim’s Punch of FSU Player

Syracuse’s coach doesn’t think it was intentional.

By Joseph Salvador
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53)
Extra Mustard

Darius Leonard Frustrated with Colts QB Rotation

The three-time Pro Bowler noted how he will play with five different quarterbacks in his five years on the team.

By Madison Williams
Carson Wentz
Play
NFL

Report: Colts to Receive Two Third-Round Picks in Carson Wentz Trade

Washington’s 2023 third-round pick can become a second-round pick if Wentz plays 70 percent of the snaps this year.

By Daniel Chavkin
chelsea0
Soccer

All of Chelsea’s Reported Suitors as Abramovich Mulls Sale

No bids have reportedly met the Russian owner’s £3 billion ($3.9 billion) valuation.

By Andrew Gastelum
Kings center Domantas Sabonis reacts after being called for a foul.
NBA

Kings’ Sabonis Suspended for One Game After Ref Altercation

The incident took place in Sacramento’s game Monday.

By Zach Koons
Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard directs his team during the game against Wisconsin.
College Basketball

Howard Takes ‘Full Ownership’ for Altercation at Wisconsin

Michigan coach Juwan Howard spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since his five-game suspension.

By Wilton Jackson