Just two days after Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke about the silver linings of his star point guard’s recent foot injury, Stephen Curry also expressed optimism about his recovery.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday ahead of Golden State’s game against San Antonio, the 34-year-old Curry broke down the early stages of his treatment process. He explained that the next two weeks will help reveal if he’s on the right track and if his sprained right foot is healing appropriately.

“Two weeks is kinda the marker just to know how it’s healing,” Curry said, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “From what I’m told, just in terms of the ligaments around the injury and the bone that’s kinda underneath there, you wanna not rush the beginning phases of healing.”

When asked if he believes he’ll be ready in time for the start of the playoffs, the Warriors star sounded rather positive.

“Yeah, I got enough time for that,” Curry said. “But I’m an optimist.”

Curry’s comments echo a similar sentiment to Kerr’s remarks from earlier in the week. The Warriors coach hoped that his point guard could use the end of the regular season to rest up before returning in time for Golden State’s first playoff series.

“The silver lining is that Steph will get a break before the playoffs come,” Kerr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole. “Assuming everything goes well, he’ll be ready to roll. As far as the team is concerned, it will give us an opportunity to learn how to execute without him, which will come in handy during those minutes during the playoffs when he’s off the floor.”

Curry suffered the injury in Wednesday’s loss to the Celtics as his leg was rolled up on by Boston guard Marcus Smart. At the time, he was said to be out indefinitely and he was not available when the Warriors took the floor against the Spurs on Sunday.

The sprained foot derailed yet another solid season for Curry. In 64 games this year, he’s averaging 25.5 points, 6.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game, even though he’s posted career-lows in field goal percentage (43.7%) and three-point percentage (38.0%).

The Warriors (47–23) is currently third in the Western Conference standings, one game back of the second-place Grizzlies.

More NBA Coverage: