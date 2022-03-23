Zion Williamson has been rather quiet on social media as of late as he continues to recover from a fractured right foot that has sidelined him from the entire 2021–22 NBA season.

But on Tuesday night, the Pelicans star gave fans in New Orleans something to get excited about.

Williamson took to Instagram to post a five-second clip to his story of him flushing down a humongous dunk at the team’s practice facility. The 21-year-old threw the ball off the backboard, caught it and went between his legs before slamming the ball home with his left hand.

The instant viral video was posted just a few days after a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic indicated that Williamson will not play for the remainder of the season. Although it seemed like the the 2019 No. 1 overall pick would be back from his foot injury on a few separate occasions, a number of setbacks has prevented him from returning to the court in New Orleans.

The Pelicans revealed Williamson’s fracture at the team’s media day in September, but hoped that the 2021 All-Star would be ready to take the floor early on in the new season. However, when an MRI revealed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal in December, it was announced that he would rehab away from the team in Portland.

Williamson returned to New Orleans and his teammates on March 5 and the Pelicans have not given any official update since. The Athletic reported that the 21-year-old has been seen doing stationary shooting and can put weight on the injured foot, but his viral dunk video would suggest otherwise.

With just 10 games remaining, it seems unlikely that Williamson will get the chance to play at all this season. The Pelicans (30–42) are currently the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, in possession of the final play-in tournament spot.

