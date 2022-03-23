Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA

Zion Williamson Posts Incredible Dunk Video As Foot Injury Rehab Continues

Zion Williamson has been rather quiet on social media as of late as he continues to recover from a fractured right foot that has sidelined him from the entire 2021–22 NBA season. 

But on Tuesday night, the Pelicans star gave fans in New Orleans something to get excited about. 

Williamson took to Instagram to post a five-second clip to his story of him flushing down a humongous dunk at the team’s practice facility. The 21-year-old threw the ball off the backboard, caught it and went between his legs before slamming the ball home with his left hand.

The instant viral video was posted just a few days after a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic indicated that Williamson will not play for the remainder of the season. Although it seemed like the the 2019 No. 1 overall pick would be back from his foot injury on a few separate occasions, a number of setbacks has prevented him from returning to the court in New Orleans.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Pelicans revealed Williamson’s fracture at the team’s media day in September, but hoped that the 2021 All-Star would be ready to take the floor early on in the new season. However, when an MRI revealed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal in December, it was announced that he would rehab away from the team in Portland.

Williamson returned to New Orleans and his teammates on March 5 and the Pelicans have not given any official update since. The Athletic reported that the 21-year-old has been seen doing stationary shooting and can put weight on the injured foot, but his viral dunk video would suggest otherwise. 

With just 10 games remaining, it seems unlikely that Williamson will get the chance to play at all this season. The Pelicans (30–42) are currently the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, in possession of the final play-in tournament spot.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

YOU MAY LIKE

business-of-football-early-top-10-2022
NFL

The Early Top 10 Business of Football Stories for 2022

Deshaun Watson’s free agency through alleged misconduct, a Rodgers contract that isn’t what it seems, Gregory’s understandable about-face, and more.

By Andrew Brandt
Kentucky players react on the bench at the end of a college basketball game against Saint Peter’s in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. Saint Peter’s won 85-79 in overtime.
Play
NCAA Betting

March Madness Betting Advice: Which Region Are You Betting to Win the NCAA Tournament?

After Mattress Mack placed a $1 million bet that the East Region will produce the NCAA champion, we asked our bettors which region they are backing.

By Jennifer Piacenti and SI Betting Staff
Trae Young on the court against the Knicks
Play
NBA

SI:AM | Trae Young Had Another Great Villain Moment at MSG

This could be a great rivalry for years to come.

By Dan Gartland
dever
Play
Fantasy

Rafael Devers, Jose Ramirez Leading Third Basemen by Fantasy ADP

Breaking down third basemen based on their average draft position to find value and opportunity.

By Shawn Childs
Gonzaga
Play
NCAA Betting

March Madness Sweet 16 Against the Spread Bets, Odds: Arkansas vs. Gonzaga

Against the spread bets for Thursday’s Sweet 16 matchup between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 4 Arkansas in the West Region.

By Kyle Wood and Matt Ehalt
Draymond Green points from the sidelines during a game.
NBA

Draymond: Warriors ‘Getting Punked’ Amid Three-Game Losing Streak

The All-Star forward isn’t happy with how Golden State has been playing.

By Zach Koons
Odell Beckham Jr. with the Browns.
NFL

Report: OBJ ‘Hasn’t Slammed Door Shut’ on Browns Return

With Baker Mayfield on his way out, the star wide receiver reportedly won’t totally rule out a move back to Cleveland.

By Dan Lyons
The Olympic rings in trans pride pink and blue with a black transgender symbol in the center ring
Play
Olympics

The IOC Has a New Trans-Inclusion Framework, but Is the Damage Already Done?

The testosterone-centered policies used at the Olympics aren’t just about elite sports. They trickle down to even the recreational and youth levels, and end up policing who gets to be a woman in women’s sports—and in society at large.

By Britni de la Cretaz