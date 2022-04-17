Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA

Jordan Poole Joins Impressive Company With 30-Point Playoff Debut in Warriors’ Win

On a night when the Splash Brothers had their long-awaited playoff reunion, the headlines from Saturday night’s win ended up focusing on the Poole party taking place inside the Chase Center.

Warriors guard Jordan Poole poured in 30 points on 13 shots against the Nuggets en route to making franchise history in Golden State’s 123–107 Game 1 victory.

Poole’s stunning performance places him third all-time behind Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain (35 points) and Mitch Richmond (30) for points scored by a Warriors player in a playoff debut.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 2019 first-round pick is also the 35th player in NBA history to score 30 or more points in a playoff debut. In addition, his five made threes on seven attempts secured him the Warriors record for most threes in a playoff debut.

With career-high averages of 18.5 points, four assists and 3.4 rebounds this season, Poole has transformed from a role player to a legitimate scoring threat alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The future Hall of Famers combined for 35 points in Golden State’s first postseason win since the 2018–19 season.

Poole will look to continue his hot shooting on Monday when the Dubs host the Nuggets for Game 2.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

YOU MAY LIKE

Wilbur Jackson, left, and John Mitchell listen to speakers at the John Mitchell and Wilbur Jackson Commemorative Plaque Unveiling before Alabama’s A-Day NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The pair broke the color barrier at Alabama.
College Football

Alabama Honors Its First-Ever Black Football Players

John Mitchell and Wilbur Jackson already had their place in Alabama football history. Now, they share a prominent spot outside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

By Associated Press
Apr 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) passes the ball during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Anthony Edwards on Memphis Fans: ‘They Talk So Much Trash’

The Timberwolves star clearly enjoyed showing up in hostile territory Saturday, as he erupted for 36 points in a Game 1 victory over the Grizzlies.

By Jelani Scott
Toronto Raptors’ Scottie Barnes, center, gets looked over by the training staff after injuring his left leg during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 131-111. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Play
NBA

Scottie Barnes Set for MRI After Injuring Ankle vs. 76ers

Barnes, 20, exited in the fourth quarter after being inadvertently stepped on by Joel Embiid.

By Jelani Scott
Tyrese Maxey Game 1 first round vs. Raptors 2022 playoffs
Play
NBA

Sixers Looked Hungry for a Sweep in Game 1

The James Harden-Joel Embiid partnership passed its first playoff test .. with a lot of help from Tyrese Maxey.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Fathers of Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Timberwolve center Karl-Anthony Towns embrace during Memphis’ home game against Minnesota.
Play
Extra Mustard

Watch: Ja, KAT’s Fathers Joke Around During Game 1

Town’s T-Wolves bested Morant’s Grizzlies on Saturday afternoon.

By Jelani Scott
Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before the start of the game against the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Will Play in Game 1 vs. Nuggets

The Warriors All-Star has not played since suffering a foot injury against the Celtics on March 16.

By Jelani Scott
Jan 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts after missing a three-point basket in the closing minute of their loss to the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Report: Hawks’ Collins ‘Will Attempt to Play’ in Game 1

The forward, who last played on March 11, appeared in 54 games this season due to various injuries.

By Jelani Scott
Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after the Browns beat the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Panthers Have ‘Inside Track’ to Land Baker Mayfield

The Browns QB is still in search of a new NFL home following Cleveland’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson.

By Jelani Scott