Despite bruises on both of his quads, Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell said that he plans to be ready for Thursday’s Game 6 against the Mavericks.

“I’m good to go,” Mitchell said Wednesday, per Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News. “I’ll be ready.”

Mitchell was diagnosed with bi-lateral quadriceps contusions the team announced on Tuesday after an MRI on his left hamstring came back negative, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He underwent testing and evaluation after leaving Game 5 in Dallas on Monday evening with 4:41 left in the fourth quarter.

He finished the game with just nine points on 4-of-15 shooting and the Jazz lost 102–77.

Although Monday’s performance left something to be desired, Mitchell has kept Utah afloat in the first-round Western Conference series. The three-time All-Star is averaging 26 points and five assists per game in the playoffs thus far, but is shooting just 37.9% from the floor and 19.5% from beyond the arc against Dallas.

Trailing the Mavericks 3–2, Mitchell and the Jazz will try to even up the series back in Salt Lake City in Thursday’s Game 6. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

