NBA

Joel Embiid Cleared to Return From Injury for Game 3 vs. Heat

With the 76ers teetering on the brink of elimination, Joel Embiid is set make his triumphant return to the playoffs on Friday night.

Embiid, who suffered an orbital fracture and a mild concussion just one week ago, has been cleared to re-join the 76ers lineup for Game 3 against the Heat, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The MVP candidate is expected to don a protective mask after clearing concussion protocols earlier in the day; Embiid previously wore a mask when he, coincidentally, returned from the same injury in Game 3 of Philadelphia’s first-round series against Miami in 2018.

Wojnarowski also noted that Sixers coach Doc Rivers told reporters the MVP candidate’s minutes could be limited because of minimal conditioning in the past week.

After continuing his dominant regular season throughout the first round, Embiid will be expected to pick back up from where he left off prior to his injury.

And while he may not be a member of The Avengers, a masked Embiid will surely resemble something of a superhero to 76ers fans inside Wells Fargo Center as Philadelphia looks to avoid a dreaded 3–0 series deficit.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Philadelphia 76ers coverage, go to All 76ers.

Breaking
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

