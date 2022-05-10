Skip to main content
Monty Williams Suggests Safety Change After Incident Involving Chris Paul’s Family

As a former player and current member of an elite fraternity of NBA coaches, Monty Williams has a vested interest in the safety of his players and their families, especially when it pertains to his team.

The Suns coach and 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year said Monday he would like to see teams around the league provide a reserved section for the families of visiting teams after two fans were removed from Sunday’s Game 4 in Dallas for accosting the family of Chris Paul.

“It’s a hard one, because it’s happening more and more,” Williams said Monday, per ESPN. “The situations are getting to a place now where I really feel like families, who are there to support their loved ones, need to be protected a bit more. Whether or not we have to give these people a section, a suite, something has to be done.

“Because we can’t wait for it to get to a level or two higher, before we do what we need to do. Yesterday was unnecessary.”

An understandably upset Paul broke the news of the incident shortly following the Suns’ 111–101 loss to the Mavericks on Mother’s Day. ESPN later reported Paul’s mother had hands put on her and Paul’s wife was pushed, creating an environment which made his entire family feel “very unsafe.”

The Mavericks revealed Monday following their investigation into the incident “two unruly fans attempted to give unwanted hugs and have conversations with members of the Paul family on the public concourse of American Airlines Center.” The team then announced the fans will not be allowed to attend home games until 2023.

Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns

