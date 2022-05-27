Skip to main content
Look: Jerry Rice Hits Charles Barkley Where It Hurts With Instagram Photo

In recent weeks, it’s fair to say Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley hasn’t exactly won over Warriors fans or the city of San Francisco. It’s gotten to the point where fans are actually throwing things at him while he is live on the air.

Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice is apparently getting in on the act, as well. Rice, seemingly fed up with Barkley’s criticisms of the Warriors and their hometown, went after the former NBA MVP where he’s most vulnerable.

Rice took to Instagram to post a photo of the three Super Bowl championships he won with the 49ers, and included his Hall of Fame ring on top. He reminded Barkley that he never won a title during his NBA career.

Check it out:

Barkley is used to hearing about the fact that he never won a title from on-set colleagues Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith, but this one has to hurt a little more given Rice’s legendary status.

Regardless, it doesn’t look like Barkley is going to tone down his Warriors criticism anytime soon. If Golden State wins its fourth title in eight years, it could get even worse.

The Warriors will face either the Celtics or the Heat in the NBA Finals, which begin Thursday, June 2.

