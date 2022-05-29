Following Miami’s 111–103 victory over Boston at TD Garden on Friday night, Heat forward Udonis Haslem sprinted over to the ESPN announcing crew and made sure to get his point across on television before exiting the floor.

Haslem told ESPN announcer Mike Breen to tell Warriors forward Draymond Green “thank you” for the motivation as the Heat staved off elimination to force a Game 7 in Miami on Sunday night for a trip to the NBA Finals.

His anger towards Green came from comments the Warriors forward made to the TNT broadcasting crew on Thursday night after Golden State clinched the Western Conference title and punched their spot in the Finals.

“I’m going to tell you who I think we’re going to play. We’re going to play Boston. That’s who we’re going to play,” Green said.

At the time of Green’s comments, the Celtics held control of the series with a 3–2 lead and the opportunity to host an elimination game in Boston. But after Jimmy Butler scored 47 points to lead Miami to a Game 7 tilt, Haslem was more defiant when speaking with Chris Haynes of Yahoo!.

“Draymond broke the code. You ain’t supposed to say some s--- like that. That’s disrespectful. He know better than that. He let Shaq peer pressure him into saying some s--- he ain’t got no business saying. I didn’t sleep much after he said that. That was some bulls- - -,” Haslem said.

Game 7 is Sunday night in Miami. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN.

