Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Heat Player Says Draymond Green ‘Broke the Code’ With Comment Thursday Night

Following Miami’s 111–103 victory over Boston at TD Garden on Friday night, Heat forward Udonis Haslem sprinted over to the ESPN announcing crew and made sure to get his point across on television before exiting the floor.

Haslem told ESPN announcer Mike Breen to tell Warriors forward Draymond Green “thank you” for the motivation as the Heat staved off elimination to force a Game 7 in Miami on Sunday night for a trip to the NBA Finals.

His anger towards Green came from comments the Warriors forward made to the TNT broadcasting crew on Thursday night after Golden State clinched the Western Conference title and punched their spot in the Finals.

“I’m going to tell you who I think we’re going to play. We’re going to play Boston. That’s who we’re going to play,” Green said.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

At the time of Green’s comments, the Celtics held control of the series with a 3–2 lead and the opportunity to host an elimination game in Boston. But after Jimmy Butler scored 47 points to lead Miami to a Game 7 tilt, Haslem was more defiant when speaking with Chris Haynes of Yahoo!.

“Draymond broke the code. You ain’t supposed to say some s--- like that. That’s disrespectful. He know better than that. He let Shaq peer pressure him into saying some s--- he ain’t got no business saying. I didn’t sleep much after he said that. That was some bulls- - -,” Haslem said.

Game 7 is Sunday night in Miami. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Miami Heat coverage, go to Inside The Heat 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

May 29, 2022; Paris, France; Rafael Nadal (ESP) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) at the net after their match on day eight of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros.
Tennis

Nadal Wins Five-Set Thriller, Advances to French Open Quarterfinals

Nadal will face rival Novak Djokovic in Tuesday’s French Open quarterfinal.

By Associated Press
May 29, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chip Ganassi Racing driver Marcus Ericsson (8) of Sweden celebrates in victory lane with milk after he wins the 106th Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Racing

Former F1 Driver Marcus Ericsson Wins Indy 500

The former F1 driver won Chip Ganassi Racing another title at the prestigious event.

By Associated Press
Red Bull drivers Sergio Perez (left) and Max Verstappen (right) after 2022 Monaco Grand Prix
Play
Formula1

FIA Rejects Ferrari’s Protests Against Perez, Verstappen

The Monaco Grand Prix results will stand with the Mexican driver taking first and the Dutchman in third.

By Madeline Coleman
kurt suzuki
MLB

Kurt Suzuki Suffers Neck Injury After Getting Hit With Warm-Up Pitch

Suzuki briefly lost consciousness and later underwent tests at a hospital after leaving the game in the third inning.

By Nick Selbe
Nottingham Forest celebrate promotion
Soccer

Nottingham Forest Wins Promotion Playoff, Returns to Premier League

The side joins Fulham and Bournemouth as Championship clubs promoted to the top flight.

By Associated Press
Coco Gauff celebrates a French Open win.
Tennis

Coco Gauff Advances to Quarterfinals at French Open

The 18-year-old cruised to a straight-sets victory on Sunday.

By Associated Press
Sergio Perez wins 2022 Monaco Grand Prix
Play
Formula1

Perez Makes F1 History, Leclerc Misses Podium: Three Monaco Takeaways

Heavy rain and red flags put a timer on the Monaco Grand Prix, throwing the greatest day in racing for a loop.

By Madeline Coleman
monaco-grand-prix
Play
Formula1

Sergio Perez Becomes First Mexican Driver to Win Monaco Grand Prix

Pérez earned his third career F1 victory Sunday.

By Associated Press