Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Knicks Are Expected to Land Jalen Brunson
Knicks Are Expected to Land Jalen Brunson

Carmelo Anthony Return to Knicks Has Been ‘On the Table,’ per Report

The Knicks have been active this offseason, following a slew of forward-looking NBA draft night trades by signing Jalen Brunson and extending Mitchell Robinson. Fans shouldn’t totally rule out the team looking to it’s not-so-distant past, however, according to SNY’s Ian Begley

“My understanding at least, going back more than a year now, is the idea that if Carmelo wanted to comeback and especially have his final year in the NBA here, my understanding is that was on the table, and I haven’t heard anything about that being off the table,” Begley said on his SNY show The Putback this week.

“I think if Carmelo wants it and it could be a final season, I think that has been on the table. But I don’t know what he wants to do, and maybe the Knicks have changed their mind recently, but I know that had been talked about broadly, going back to at least a year ago.”

The 38-year-old Anthony, who was acquired by the Knicks from the Nuggets in 2011, was dealt to the Thunder in ’17. After shaky single-season stops in Oklahoma City and then with the Rockets, he latched on with the Trail Blazers for two seasons, bouncing back as a role player alongside Damian Lillard.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He spent last year with the Lakers, his first season with longtime friend LeBron James, averaging 13.3 points for the struggling franchise. He is now an unrestricted free agent after that one-year contract.

There hasn’t been much from Anthony camp as to whether he only wants to play one more season, but if so, reuniting with the Knicks could be a very cool way for the six-time All-NBA player to cap his Hall of Fame career.

More NBA Coverage:

For more New York Knicks coverage, go to All Knicks. 

Breaking
New York Knicks
New York Knicks

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and forward Carmelo Anthony (7) argue a call with an official during the first half of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Report: Sons of LeBron, Carmelo to Face Off in HS Game

Bronny James and Kiyan Anthony are set to face each other nearly 20 after their famous fathers first met.

By Jelani Scott
Rudy Gobert
Play
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: Timberwolves Go All In on Jazz's Rudy Gobert

Minnesota paid a steep price to acquire the All-Star center.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7)
Play
NBA

Woj: Nets Want KD Trade to Top George, Davis Returns

Brooklyn is shooting for an all-time massive trade haul for the former MVP.

By Dan Lyons
Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Fans celebrate as Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba leaves the field following the Buckeyes 48-45 victory against the Utah Utes in the 108th Rose Bowl Game. Rose Bowl Game Ohio State Buckeyes Against Utah Utes
Play
College Football

Big Ten Official Says Rose Bowl Was Diminished by Playoff

Although the USC-UCLA move to the Big Ten created speculation about the future of the coveted matchup, had it already lost its shine due to the CFP?

By Madeline Coleman
Michael Vick speaks into a microphone
Play
NFL

Report: Michael Vick Sued for $1.2 Million in Loans

Creditors have sued the former quarterback over alleged unpaid loans.

By Madeline Coleman
Jalen Brunson
Play
NBA

The Knicks Remain a Work in Progress

New York finally got its point guard in Jalen Brunson, but are other moves on the way?

By Chris Herring
Rudy Gobert during warmups ahead of a Jazz game.
Play
NBA

Report: Jazz Trading Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is on the move.

By Dan Lyons
Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES; Israel Adesanya (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Robert Whittaker (blue gloves) during UFC 271 at Toyota Center.
Play
Betting

UFC 276 Betting Preview: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Best bets and analysis for UFC 276, headlined by heavy favorite Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff