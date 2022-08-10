The Nets asked for not one, but both members of the Celtics star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown when the two sides discussed a possible trade involving Kevin Durant, according to a latest report from Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

Unsurprisingly, Boston was not interested in any deal involving its two best players and rejected the offer. Brooklyn countered by asking for Brown as the centerpiece of the deal, but also asking for Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart and a bevy of draft picks, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania in late July and now confirmed by Himmelsbach.

Once again, the Celtics were not interested and a source told Himmelsbach that there has not been “any real traction” on a potential deal between the two teams.

The latest report regarding the Celtics and Nets conversations about Durant comes after the 12-time All-Star held a face-to-face meeting over the weekend in London with Tsai in which he reiterated his trade request, according to Charania.

In the meeting, Durant informed Tsai that he did not have faith in the team’s direction, and that Tsai needed to choose between Durant or general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash.

Tsai took to Twitter shortly after Charania’s report came out, reaffirming that the team’s “front office and coaching staff have my support.”

According to Charania, the Celtics, Raptors and Heat remain the three “most significant candidates” to acquire Durant at this time. Specifically, Boston’s supposed package centered around Brown is still seen as a “viable deal,” per Charania, despite a lack of progress in the negotiations between the two Eastern Conference teams.

As of early August, no team has been able to entice the Nets with an acceptable offer for Durant, who is entering the first year of a four-year, $198 million contract extension that he signed with Brooklyn last summer.

In 55 games last year, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists but couldn’t lift the Nets out of a first-round series against the Celtics. Brooklyn was swept by Boston, kicking off a tumultuous offseason for the franchise.

