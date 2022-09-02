Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is expected to miss training camp and is doubtful for the start of the regular season as he deals with lingering pain following left meniscus surgery, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Jamal Collier.

The surgery that took place in January repaired the injury, and sources told ESPN that Ball’s knee remains structurally intact even though he’s continued to experience lingering pain after the surgery as he has rehabbed on the West coast.

Ball was initially given a six-to eight-week timeframe for recovery by the Bulls when he underwent surgery on Jan. 28, but Ball’s knee never recovered enough for him to return to the team for the home stretch of the season.

Ball played well last season when he was healthy, and is seen as an important piece of the team’s future as he continues to come into his own.

He averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game last year before the injury.

