Jaylen Brown Discusses Ime Udoka’s Suspension From Celtics

Celtics coach Ime Udoka was suspended by the franchise last week for violating organizational rules. He will not coach for Boston for the entirety of the 2022–23 season, and his future with the team will be determined at a later time.

Multiple reports have indicated that Udoka’s suspension stems from a consensual relationship with a female member of the organization.

With Celtics training camp opening this week, the team organized its annual media day to officially tip off the new basketball season. Coming off an NBA Finals appearance, many expected the Celtics to be a force in the East again this season. A talented roster returns, but with an interim coach in Joe Mazzulla taking the reins, how the Celtics fare is far from a certainty.

When asked Monday about Udoka’s suspension, star wing Jaylen Brown revealed his thoughts on the matter.

“We were all shocked at what was going on and a little confused … but a lot of the information wasn’t being shared with us or members of the team, so we can’t really comment on it,” Brown said.



When pressed further on the matter, Brown said he wished the players had more information.

“I wish we had more details. From what we know, it’s hard to make a decision whether it’s consensual or not. … I guess there’s more to it, possibly. We don’t know,” Brown added.

Boston’s brass, including Celtics team president Brad Stevens and governor Wyc Grousbeck, declined to comment on the specifics of the matter in their Friday press conference that announced the suspension of Udoka, citing the privacy of those involved.

While details regarding the incident at hand remain sparse to the general public, Grousbeck did say that there were enough facts and evidence obtained by the law firm hired to conduct the internal investigation to warrant the suspension of Udoka for the entire season.

More NBA Coverage: