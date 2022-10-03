Who will be the NBA’s best players in the 2022–23 season? Sports Illustrated’s annual Top 100 list is back, aiming to answer that question.

This year, the rankings were determined by NBA writers Chris Herring, Rohan Nadkarni and Jeremy Woo through a combination of data and subjective evaluation. The goal remains to evaluate players in a vacuum as much as possible, without overvaluing team context in taking stock of their quality.

To be clear, these rankings are specifically for the upcoming season and do not take into account players’ long-term prospects or career arcs beyond 2022–23. As has been the tradition here, rookies were not considered. So it’s best to consider these rankings as short-term value projections. This is not a representation of a player’s trade value or contract value, and it does not account for the impact of his salary relative to his production. The possibility of growth or decline is a factor, tied to players’ age and career stage. The list attempts to account for the entirety of a player’s impact: offense, defense, structural or otherwise, and tends to favor those with the most malleable skill sets.

On to this year’s list, starting with 100–51.

(Player profiles written by Jeremy Woo.)

100. Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers

(Previous rank: 70)

Turner has twice led the NBA in blocks per game and can adequately space the floor, allowing him to fill a broadly useful role. He’s an average rebounder, not particularly mobile, and he missed significant time the last two years with foot and ankle-related injuries. Despite those limitations, he offers a desirable skill set for a 7-footer and can positively impact games when on the floor.

99. Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

(Previous rank: NR)

Giddey flashed advanced feel at age 19 while leading all rookies in assists and has a bright future as a big perimeter playmaker. There’s still plenty for him to iron out, as he’s not very efficient, he’s an inconsistent jump shooter and his defense has to improve. But the initial returns were still encouraging, and a sophomore leap may be in order.

98. Jusuf Nurkić, Portland Trail Blazers

(Previous rank: 65)

Though Nurkić has had trouble staying healthy, he’s one of the league’s better bruisers when he’s out there, a double-double producer with passing chops and a hint of finesse. The Blazers gave him a four-year extension hoping for better stretches ahead. If he can stay on the court and reach his level of play from the 2020 bubble, this ranking may seem conservative.

97. Monte Morris, Washington Wizards

(Previous rank: NR)

Morris became a starter in Denver with Jamal Murray injured, rose to the occasion and now takes the reins in Washington after a July trade. He’s a proven distributor who takes meticulous care of the ball and scores efficiently within his means. While he may not significantly raise the Wizards’ ceiling, his ability to stabilize their offense should make a difference.

96. Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers

(Previous rank: 99)

Reliability has become Zubac’s calling card. A strong play-finisher and steady interior defender (despite low block totals), he plays a workmanlike style that sometimes goes overlooked on a deep Clippers roster. Still just 25 years old, Zubac won’t be force-fed shots or minutes in his current context but has come to play his role quite well and earned a three-year extension as a result.

95. Bojan Bogdanović, Detroit Pistons

(Previous rank: 74)

Bogdanović was largely excellent the past few years in Utah and his steady perimeter scoring immediately bolsters the rebuilding Pistons. Some defensive decline is likely as he enters his mid-30s, but his intelligent style of play and shooting skills should age just fine. Another solid season could put him in line for one more significant contract next summer.

94. Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies

(Previous rank: 84)

While Brooks’s efficiency struggles were evident during Memphis’s playoff run, his tough-minded, high-energy style has turned him into a valuable contributor. His strength and intensity make him a versatile plus defender who takes on tough assignments while toggling between forward spots. Considering he was banged up for a lot of last season, further improvement may be coming.

93. Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks

(Previous rank: NR)

Since going undrafted in 2016, Finney-Smith has gradually become one of the more reliable 3-and-D types in the league and a rotation stalwart for the Mavericks. He shot 39% from three each of the last two seasons, regularly guards difficult matchups across positions, and has upped his scoring each year. Dallas keeps asking more of him, and he’s quietly been delivering.

92. Robert Covington, Los Angeles Clippers

(Previous rank: 80)

Covington hit a terrific run of form after being traded to the Clippers in February, reestablishing himself as one of the league’s better role players (punctuated by a career-high 11 threes against the Bucks on April 1). While not as sprightly a defender as he once was, the lineup versatility and situational know-how he offers across all three frontcourt spots can still make a major difference.

91. Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks

(Previous rank: 75)

Dinwiddie shot a scalding 40% from three following a midseason trade from Washington to Dallas and played a key support role as the Mavericks rolled to the conference finals. The shooting isn’t sustainable, but he can put it in the basket consistently, create his own shot off the bounce and play both guard spots. He’ll have to step up further with Jalen Brunson off to New York.

90. Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls

(Previous rank: NR)

Handed a bigger role after leaving the Lakers for Chicago, Caruso proved he was more than an oddball role player, emerging as one of the league’s better guard defenders during an injury-shortened season. Caruso’s size, playmaking and rebounding skills make him a unique piece for the Bulls, and while not known for his scoring, he might further raise his profile with increased efficiency.

Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated

89. RJ Barrett, New York Knicks

(Previous rank: NR)

Barrett hit the 20 point-per-game mark in his third season and has become a willing, consistent defender, though still not a paragon of efficiency. To sniff stardom, he’ll have to become a much better finisher and more consistent jump shooter to warrant the type of volume he regularly assumes. To be fair, the Knicks have asked a lot of Barrett at a young age, and the arrival of Jalen Brunson might make his life easier.

88. Al Horford, Boston Celtics

(Previous rank: NR)

After spending a season mothballed in Oklahoma City, Horford had plenty left to give, helping spur the Celtics to the Finals with consistent interior performances. He remains one of the league’s better defensive bigs and smartest players, and he’s also been unusually durable. Convention suggests some decline is inevitable as he enters the back half of his 30s, but sometimes it feels like Horford can play forever.

87. Julius Randle, New York Knicks

(Previous rank: 41)

Randle couldn’t sustain his All-NBA form and became the object of Knicks fans’ scrutiny in the process, shooting the worst mark of his career from the field in a forgettable, frustrating season. He remains a physical scorer and productive rebounder who leaves much to be desired defensively. A return to peak form would be nice, but he’ll need to make adjustments to be seen as more than a quality stat-stuffer.

86. Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers

(Previous rank: NR)

If there was a silver lining to Damian Lillard missing most of last season, it was Simons breaking out in his stead. The twitchy 23-year-old guard efficiently averaged 23.4 points in 27 games after the new year, helping clear the way for Portland to deal CJ McCollum and revamp its roster. His continued growth is key to the Blazers’ playoff hopes and their eventual post-Lillard future.

85. Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

(Previous rank: NR)

The Pelicans struck second-round gold with Jones, who entrenched himself in the lineup in the absence of Zion Williamson and earned league-wide respect as a top-flight, versatile defender. He also displayed real offensive growth from his college days, shooting the ball better than expected and fitting in effectively. Assuming last year was the baseline thanks to Jones’s intrinsic value, his future looks extremely bright, particularly if his three-point percentage ticks upward.

84. Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings

(Previous rank: 67)

Barnes has steadily produced for most of his career, supplying reliable three-point shooting and team defense at both forward spots. He’s never been a thrilling watch, but any team could use his skills. His utility and reliability matter, and Barnes could become a meaningful trade target with top rookie Keegan Murray arriving in Sacramento as his eventual replacement.

83. Norman Powell, Los Angeles Clippers

(Previous rank: 92)

A post-trade foot fracture limited Powell’s impact for the Clippers, but he’s poised to fill a critical role as a supporting scorer and perimeter defender. His consistent shooting off the catch and bounce can play up anywhere, and he’s proven he can carry a team in spurts, averaging 20-plus points the past three seasons and shooting a career-best clip from three last year. He’s dependable and highly competent, and he can do it without hijacking an offense.

82. Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

(Previous rank: NR)

Wagner was a revelation for the Magic as a rookie, improving on his modest college production and impacting the game positively on both ends. His blend of skill and size at 6'10" is quite difficult for smaller players to contend with, and he enters the season off a strong showing for Germany at EuroBasket. His partnership with top pick Paolo Banchero should make the Magic a fascinating watch in the short and long term—which hasn’t been the case for quite some time.

81. Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

(Previous rank: NR)

A popular breakout candidate before last season, Poole delivered on that billing and averaged career bests across the board. While not immune to off nights, he became the scoring spark the Warriors needed, contributing greatly to their title run and cementing himself as a top-level rotation player. Continuing to harness his considerable talent could lead to more in the long run. For now, he’s one of the league’s more combustible bench scorers.

Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated

80. D’Angelo Russell, Minnesota Timberwolves

(Previous rank: 61)

It’s easy to forget Russell was an All-Star for the Nets at 22, and while it’s hard to say he’ll get there again, he has a big opportunity to shift his own narrative on what could be a very good Minnesota team. He is a gifted passer and averaged career highs in points and assists last season, but doesn’t put a ton of pressure on the rim and struggled to make shots from deep at times. Improved consistency will be pivotal, and he has plenty of weapons around him with which to share the ball.

79. Cam Johnson, Phoenix Suns

(Previous rank: NR)

Johnson walked into the league as a deadly three-point shooter and has started to shore up his game in other areas, but most importantly, you can’t leave him open. He’s benefited from two playoff runs in Phoenix, as well as excellent guard play. Johnson will presumably step in as a full-time starter this season, where his mettle will be tested defensively, but his size and shotmaking have made him invaluable.

78. Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets

(Previous rank: 81)

After spending time on four playoff teams the last four seasons, it’s clear Curry is situation-proof: He knocks down threes at an elite clip (43.9% for his career), makes smart decisions and can moonlight at point guard if needed. He’s not a good individual defender but knows how to support star talent, and his ability to grease the wheels of a good offense can’t be understated.

77. Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

(Previous rank: NR)

It was inevitable Green’s shot-happy style would lead to rookie struggles. It was still a relief to see him find his sea legs after the All-Star break. He averaged 22.1 points on 47.6% shooting over his final 24 games (a massive step up from 14.6 and 38.7% in the first 43). He’s an explosive athlete with the gifts to be one of the league’s best scorers, and if he stays on a fast learning curve, it could happen sooner than later.

76. Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets

(Previous rank: 78)

Rozier has perhaps gone a bit underappreciated in Charlotte, where his versatility makes him a good fit next to LaMelo Ball and earned him a long-term extension. He remains a tough-minded producer and capable shotmaker who can make a difference playing either guard spot while defending well for his size. In a perfect world, he might be cast as a sixth man on a playoff team—but he’s been efficient and productive enough to justify the workload he gets.

75. Kristaps Porziņģis, Washington Wizards

(Previous rank: 58)

Oft-injured and oft-maligned, Porziņģis made the All-Star Game four seasons ago and never regained that form following ACL surgery. He’s lost some mobility and bounce, which has made him a limited defender, but he still averaged 20 points in his last four active seasons and seems destined to improve on last year’s outlier 31% from distance. The Wizards are hedging on his resurgence as one of the league’s more dangerous stretch bigs.

74. Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics

(Previous rank: 47)

That the Celtics were able to grab Brogdon on the cheap was more a reflection of his hefty long-term contract and checkered injury history than any clear erosion of skills. After playing for three coaches in three seasons in Indiana, he should be better positioned to thrive as a supporting player in Boston. His ability to play both guard spots, move the ball and hit shots remains useful when he’s available.

73. John Collins, Atlanta Hawks

(Previous rank: 54)

Collins remains a dependable, efficient play-finisher within Atlanta’s framework, but hasn’t really been a focal point the past couple of years despite the thought he might be capable of more. His name surfaces regularly in trade rumors, which is probably the best pathway to finding out. We do know he’s a big lob threat who can knock down jumpers and rebound his position, and that makes him pretty valuable, if not a franchise-caliber player.

72. Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

(Previous rank: 55)

We saw Grant thrive as a role player three seasons ago in Denver, and now we’ve seen him a bit overstretched as a volume-scoring threat in Detroit. Portland is hoping he’ll find a happy medium, with less pressure to create offense alongside Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons, and a need for him to defend tough matchups and operate along the baseline. He’s good enough at those things to elevate the Blazers, if not push them over the top.

71. Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

(Previous rank: NR)

The Spurs’ youth movement has cleared the decks for the 22-year-old Johnson to stretch himself as a scorer following a shooting mini-leap in Year 3: He doubled his three-point attempts per game and shot nearly 40% from distance. He may still be better off as a secondary option, capable of scoring at all three levels and playing with a commendable motor that covers the fact he’s a bit undersized for a wing. We’ll find out whether there’s more here, but what Johnson provides right now is pretty solid.

70. Jonas Valančiūnas, New Orleans Pelicans

(Previous rank: 86)

Few centers can match Valančiūnas’s dependability—or his physicality—and it’s turned him into one of the league’s best rebounders over the past few seasons. His ability to step out and occasionally hit threes is a nice bonus and will allow the Pelicans to play him alongside Zion Williamson for stretches. Valančiūnas isn’t an above-the-rim player by any means, but his rugged style forces opponents to contend with him one way or another. There aren’t too many guys like him left, but Valančiūnas keeps getting it done.

69. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

(Previous rank: NR)

After blossoming into a full-time starter in Dallas alongside ball-dominant Luka Dončić, Brunson gets the keys to run his own team for the first time in New York. His impeccable savvy and competitive mettle should help assuage concerns over the Knicks’ hefty investment. Brunson doesn’t have a size advantage and will have to keep pushing himself as a shooter and playmaker, but his on-court leadership and direction should be a major boost for a team that has sorely needed those things.

68. Nikola Vučević, Chicago Bulls

(Previous rank: 39)

Vučević has begun to decline on the defensive end, but he remains one of the league’s most skilled bigs and is still good for a nightly double double. Chances are his three-point shooting will tick back upward (last season’s 31.4% was his worst clip since 2018), and he’s still capable of carrying Chicago’s offense for stretches. While he won’t sniff his Orlando usage next to DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, Vooch is entering a contract year and should at least be good for more efficient play, in line with his career averages.

67. Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets

(Previous rank: 52)

It’s been four years since Porter entered the league, and he’s seemingly no less enigmatic. He showed enough in 2020–21 to earn a five-year max rookie extension from Denver, then required the third back surgery of his career last season and appeared in just nine games. Still 24 years old, Porter remains an elite jump shooter and highly gifted perimeter scorer despite the fact his mobility isn’t great. He’ll need to prove he can string games together before we say much more than that, but his scoring upside has always been tantalizing.

Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports

66. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

(Previous rank: 57)

Thompson made a triumphant return in January after losing two full seasons to injury, and was a difference-maker for the Warriors on their way to the championship. That said, his shooting clips were still way beneath his career averages, as he finished last season under 40% from distance for the first time. He wasn’t quite as mobile defensively as he once was, either. But with a healthy offseason in the rearview, we’re expecting to see a version of Thompson that more closely resembles his All-Star years.

65. Gordon Hayward, Charlotte Hornets

(Previous rank: 45)

Various nagging injuries limited Hayward to just 93 games in his first two seasons with Charlotte. That coupled with his hefty contract has made him a tricky player to evaluate, but his actual decline may be overstated. A better bill of health would obviously go a long way toward his team’s playoff hopes, as he’s still quite effective when available, capable of knocking down shots and creating offense with the ball in his hands. We’re not writing Hayward off yet, but this is a critical year for him.

64. Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets

(Previous rank: 63)

With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. both healthy, Gordon should slide back into a simpler offensive role, with his strength and dynamic leaping skills making him a quality safety valve finishing plays for teammates—Nikola Jokić in particular. He shot a career-best 52% from the field last year and has been a much better defender since landing in Denver, too, capable of switching everything and bothering smaller and bigger opponents. His role and situation feel tailor-made for his unique skills.

63. DeAndre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks

(Previous rank: NR)

Hunter’s place in Atlanta’s hierarchy hasn’t changed all that much—he’s missed time with injuries and attempted 10.8 shots per game three straight years—but he’s a reliable shooter and big-bodied defender who can score at every level. He may not see much uptick in creative opportunities with Dejounte Murray in the fold, but the flashes he’s shown remain intriguing. Here’s hoping the Hawks give him more to do this year.

62. Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks

(Previous rank: 48)

A reduction in minutes led to Capela’s lowest scoring average since his second year, but he’s still a workhorse vertical spacer and double-double machine. He’s always made life easier for his guards as a screener and controlled the paint defensively, although Atlanta’s leaky perimeter defense put some added strain on him last season. He remains one of the league’s better non-shooting bigs and a star within a role construct he pioneered in his Houston days.

61. Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

(Previous rank: NR)

Herro’s third season was his best yet, winning Sixth Man of the Year while upping his shot volume, scoring efficiency and assists. He then struggled in the playoffs, creating some uncertainty over his value with his rookie extension deadline upcoming. Herro has never been a great defender, but everyone knows he can get a bucket. The overarching question is whether he’s best deployed as an elite reserve or whether he can make the leap as a full-time starter.

60. Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

(Previous rank: 87)

Jackson appears slated to miss time while recovering from foot surgery (which impacted his spot in these rankings). He has become a stellar defender and moves quite well at 6’11”. He pairs that with a quality inside-out game on offense, with some uptick from last year’s shooting splits likely. With all-around growth and reduction of his fouling troubles, Jackson could be one of the league’s best bigs by the time he hits his prime.

59. Kyle Lowry, Miami Heat

(Previous rank: 40)

Even in the twilight of the 36-year-old Lowry’s career, there still aren’t many guards you’d rather have running your team in a crucial spot. The six-time All-Star struggled greatly in the playoffs, but his ability to conduct a game remains pivotal to Miami’s hopes, and it feels like there’s more left in the tank. He may never be good for 70-plus games again, but Lowry’s capacity to drive winning is still quite meaningful.

58. Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers

(Previous rank: 50)

Harris’s responsibilities shifted in Philly with the arrival of James Harden and emergence of Tyrese Maxey, but the malleability of his game is a feature, not a bug. Though often maligned due to his enormous contract, Harris’s ability to knock down shots, create when called upon, defend multiple positions and fit into lineups at either forward spot makes him a valuable supporting player. He’s proven durable, productive and somewhat situation-proof as he enters his 30s.

57. Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

(Previous rank: 83)

Allen’s first full season in Cleveland paid off huge, with career highs in points and rebounds leading to his first All-Star berth. More importantly, his super-sized partnership with Evan Mobley proved fruitful, giving the Cavs real defensive backbone on the way to their best finish since the LeBron era. Expectations are much higher this year, but Allen’s dominance as a paint deterrent and rim-runner should be a constant.

56. Robert Williams III, Boston Celtics

(Previous rank: NR)

Availability has been an issue for Williams, who will miss a chunk of the season following knee surgery. He made major strides in Year 4, starting all of a career-high 61 games and putting his elite physical skills on display. His leaping ability and catch radius make him a dangerous lob threat and presence on the glass. Coupled with sneaky passing and an improved motor, he’s become a difference-maker. The Celtics may be best off slow-playing his return in the interest of another deep playoff run.

Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated

55. Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

(Previous rank: NR)

Suffice it to say Bane was a massive find for Memphis at 30th in the 2021 draft. He stepped into the starting lineup in his second year, sustained his elite three-point clip and nearly doubled his points per game, becoming a reliable secondary scorer and off-ball threat alongside Ja Morant. His age was held against him as a prospect, but, naturally, he’s already one of the league’s top shooters at age 24. Whatever else he adds is gravy, but simply sustaining what he’s doing will work just fine.

54. O.G. Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

(Previous rank: 59)

The 25-year-old Anunoby has increased his scoring every year of his career, despite a litany of random injuries that hampered him the past two. The full-blown star turn some hoped for a year ago didn’t happen, but his stellar defense and a still-expanding scoring repertoire should again make him a player to watch, but it’s uncertain how much wiggle room the Raptors will afford him to hunt shots.

53. Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors

(Previous rank: 88)

Joining the Warriors not only rejuvenated Wiggins’s career, but also brought another level out of the former No. 1 pick, who stepped up as Golden State’s second-best player in the Finals and fully embraced his niche as a supporting scorer and high-end wing defender. And while it may be folly to expect him to play at that level for 82 games, he’s reinvented himself as an elite 3-and-D player and turned a pretty real corner. As he enters a contract year, the Warriors may have to get creative to keep him around—but he may be well worth it.

52. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

(Previous rank: NR)

Ben Simmons’s absence opened a pathway for 21-year-old Maxey to arrive ahead of schedule as a full-time player. Armed with a crafty scoring arsenal, Maxey answered two of the key questions that followed him into the NBA: Yes, he can play some point guard, and yes, he’s also more than competent shooting jumpers, making an impressive 42.7% from three on more than four attempts per game. His minutes may need to be staggered with James Harden’s to optimize both, but where his play goes from here could considerably raise the 76ers’ ceiling.

51. Mikal Bridges, Phoenix Suns

(Previous rank: 53)