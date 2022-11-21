Following his return after an eight-game suspension on Sunday night, Nets guard Kyrie Irving told reporters that there is a possibility he could file a grievance against the team.

Irving was suspended for a minimum of five games after he promoted an antisemitic film on social media. The Nets required him to complete a number of tasks the team described as “a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct” before being reinstated.

Irving discussed the possibility of filing a grievance regarding the suspension after the Nets’ 127-115 win over Memphis.

“I’ve got to leave that to my legal team and leave it to the warriors I have around me,” Irving said, via The New York Times. “I have strong people, men and women around me that are going to do everything possible to make sure that I am protected and my family is protected and we protect one another. So you know, I’m sure some things will be done in the future. There’s no timetable on that right now.”

Since his original social media post, Irving initially failed to apologize for the objectionable post. He finally apologized via Instagram after the suspension was announced. Irving also expressed regret during an interview with SNY’s Ian Begley ahead of his Sunday night return.

