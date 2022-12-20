Every NBA Franchise’s All-Time Scoring Leader

With Damian Lillard becoming the Blazers’ all-time scoring leader on Monday, we take a look at each team’s record holder in points and the current players in the midst of making history.

Atlanta Hawks: Dominique Wilkins (23,292)

The Human Highlight Film averaged 26.4 ppg for the Hawks during his 12 seasons in Atlanta. Wilkins has held the franchise scoring record for nearly three decades, surpassing legendary big man Bob Pettit (20,880) in 1993.

Boston Celtics: John Havlicek, (26,395)

Widely known for his famous steal in Game 7 of the 1965 East finals, Havlicek also scored the most points in Celtics history during his 16-year career in Boston. Paul Pierce is second on the storied franchise’s scoring list with 24,021 points. Larry Bird is third with 21,791.

Brooklyn Nets: Brook Lopez (10,444)

Before becoming a champion in Milwaukee, Lopez played nine seasons with the Nets, averaging 18.6 ppg. He passed Buck Williams (10,440) in 2017, right before he was traded to the Lakers in the offseason. Vince Carter is third on the Nets’ scoring list with 8,834 points.

Charlotte Hornets: Kemba Walker (12,009)

Walker, who averaged 19.8 ppg during eight seasons in Charlotte, became the Hornets’ all-time leading scorer in 2018. He surpassed Dell Curry (9,839), who was the franchise’s first pick in the 1988 expansion draft.

Chicago Bulls: Michael Jordan (29,277)

HIs Airness passed Bob Love (12,623) on the Bulls’ scoring list in 1990 and never looked back. Jordan, who averaged 31.5 ppg during 13 seasons with the Bulls, led the league in scoring a record 10 times. Scottie Pippen is second on the Bulls’ scoring list with 15,123 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James (23,119)

The Chosen One averaged 27.2 ppg in two separate stints in Cleveland, passing former Cavs big man Brad Daugherty (10,389) on the team’s scoring list in 2008. Now with the Lakers, James is on track to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record (38,387) this season.

Dallas Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki (31,560)

Nowitzki spent his entire 21-year career in Dallas, where he averaged 20.7 ppg and broke Rolando Blackman’s record (16,643) in 2008. Luka Dončić is currently seventh on the list and likely to surpass Jason Terry for sixth place next season.

Denver Nuggets: Alex English (21,645)

English, who averaged 25.9 ppg during 11 seasons in Denver, has been the franchise’s all-time leading scorer since 1987, when he passed Dan Issel (16,589) on the list. Carmelo Anthony is third on the list at 13,970. Two-time MVP Nikola Jokić is currently fifth.

Detroit Pistons: Isiah Thomas (18,822)

Thomas played his entire career in Detroit, averaging 19.2 ppg over 13 seasons. In 1991, he passed Bob Lanier (15,488) as the franchise’s all-time leader in points. Thomas’s former backcourt mate, Joe Dumars, is now second on the list with 16,401 points.

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry (20,843 and counting)

Curry, who has played 14 seasons for Golden State, became the Warriors’ all-time scoring leader in 2021, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s previous record of 17,783 points. Curry’s Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, is currently seventh on the franchise’s all-time scoring list.

Houston Rockets: Hakeem Olajuwon (26,511)

Olajuwon averaged 22.5 ppg during 17 seasons in Houston, breaking Calvin Murphy’s record (17,949) in 1994. James Harden, who played nine seasons with the Rockets, is second on the team’s all-time scoring list with 18,365 points.

Indiana Pacers: Reggie Miller (25,279)

Miller averaged 18.2 ppg over 18 seasons in Indiana, where he spent his entire career. His former teammate, Rik Smits, is second on the list at 12,871.

Los Angeles Clippers: Randy Smith (12,735)

Smith averaged 17.8 ppg during nine seasons with the franchise when it was in Buffalo and San Diego. Blake Griffin, who played eight seasons in L.A., is second on the franchise scoring list with 10,863 points.

Los Angeles Lakers: Kobe Bryant (33,643)

Kobe, who finished his career third all-time on the NBA’s scoring list, broke Jerry West’s franchise mark (25,192) in 2010. Bryant averaged 25 ppg over 20 years in L.A. Abdul-Jabbar (24,176) is third on the list, followed by Elgin Baylor (23,149) and Magic Johnson (17,707).

Memphis Grizzlies: Mike Conley (11,733)

Conley, who spent 12 seasons running point for the Grit-N-Grind Grizzlies, averaged 14.9 ppg in Memphis. He passed his former teammate, Marc Gasol (11,687) in 2019, before being traded to the Jazz that offseason. Zach Randolph is third on the franchise scoring list at 9,261.

Miami Heat: Dwyane Wade (21,556)

Wade passed Alonzo Mourning (9,459) as the Heat’s all-time scoring leader in 2009. Wade, who spent 15 seasons in Miami, averaged 22 ppg for his career and retired in 2019. His Heatle teammates, LeBron James and Chris Bosh, are fourth and fifth, respectively, on the scoring list.

Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo (15,097 and counting)

Giannis became the franchise leader in points in 2021, passing Abdul-Jabbar’s record (14,211). The two-time MVP is playing in his 10th season in Milwaukee and averaging over 22 ppg for his career. Khris Middleton is likely to move into the top 5 on the team’s scoring list this season.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Kevin Garnett (19,201)

The Big Ticket averaged 19.8 ppg during his 14 seasons in Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns, who is currently in his eighth season with the Wolves, is second on the scoring list with 11,606 points. Andrew Wiggins, now with the Warriors, is third at 8,710.

New Orleans Pelicans: Anthony Davis (11,059)

Davis, who spent the first seven years of his career in New Orleans, broke David West’s record (8,690) in 2019 before being traded to the Lakers that offseason. Brandon Ingram, in his fourth season in New Orleans, is currently fifth on the list behind Chris Paul and Jrue Holiday.

New York Knicks: Patrick Ewing (23,665)

Ewing became the franchise leader in points in 1993, breaking Walt Frazier’s record (14,617). During 15 seasons in New York, Ewing averaged 22.8 ppg. Willis Reed is third at 12,183. Carmelo Anthony, who spent seven seasons with the Knicks, is seventh at 10,186.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Russell Westbrook (18,859)

Westbrook, who spent 11 seasons in OKC and averaged 23 ppg, broke Gary Payton’s record (18,207 as a Seattle SuperSonic) in 2019. Kevin Durant, who played nine seasons with the franchise, is third at 17,566.

Orlando Magic: Dwight Howard (11,435)

Howard passed Nick Anderson (10,650) to become the franchise’s scoring leader in 2012. Howard played eight seasons in Orlando, averaging 18.4 ppg. Nikola Vučević, now with the Bulls, is third on the team’s all-time scoring list with 10,423 points.

Philadelphia 76ers: Hal Greer (21,586)

Greer, who played his entire 15-year career with the franchise in Syracuse and Philadelphia, has held the scoring record for five decades and counting. Allen Iverson finished second on the list at 19,931. Joel Embiid, now playing his seventh season in Philly, is in the top 10.

Phoenix Suns: Walter Davis (15,666)

Davis spent 11 seasons in Phoenix and averaged 20.5 ppg. He has held the team’s record for three decades. Devin Booker, who is currently in his eighth season with the franchise, is now sixth on the scoring list and could potentially break Davis’s record next season.

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard (18,048 and counting)

Lillard passed Clyde Drexler (18,040) on the Blazers’ all-time scoring list on Dec. 19. Now in his 11th season in Portland, Lillard has averaged 24.7 ppg for his career. His former teammate, CJ McCollum, is fifth on the team’s list at 10,710.

Sacramento Kings: Oscar Robertson (22,009)

Robertson, known for his triple doubles, averaged 29.3 ppg over 10 seasons with the franchise when it was in Cincinnati, before teaming up with Abdul-Jabbar in Milwaukee. His franchise scoring record has stood for five decades and counting.

San Antonio Spurs: Tim Duncan (26,496)

Duncan spent all 19 years of his career in San Antonio and averaged 19.0 ppg. He passed George Gervin (23,602), who is second on the list, followed by Duncan’s former teammates: David Robinson (20,790), Tony Parker (18,943) and Manu Ginobili (14,043).

Toronto Raptors: DeMar DeRozan (13,296)

DeRozan, who spent the first nine years of his career in Toronto, broke Chris Bosh’s franchise record (10,275) in 2016. Kyle Lowry, now with the Heat, is currently second at 10,540. Pascal Siakam, currently in his seventh season with the Raptors, entered the top 5 this season.

Utah Jazz: Karl Malone (36,374)

Karl Malone, who finished his career as the NBA’s second-leading scorer of all time, averaged 25.4 ppg over 18 seasons in Utah. His point guard, John Stockton, ranks second on Utah’s list with 19,711 points. Donovan Mitchell, now with the Cavs, sits at eighth with 8,234 points.

Washington Wizards: Elvin Hayes (15,551)

Hayes played nine seasons with the franchise, averaging 21.3 ppg and holding the record for four decades. Bradley Beal (14,672 points and counting), now in his 11th season with the Wizards, is poised to break Hayes’s franchise record this season. John Wall is fourth at 10,879.