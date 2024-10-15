SI

76ers Receive Positive Update on Paul George's Preseason Knee Injury

Karl Rasmussen

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George suffered a knee injury during Monday's preseason clash against the Atlanta Hawks. His knee appeared to buckle while he was on defense during the second quarter, and he did not return after exiting the game.

On Tuesday, the team provided a somewhat encouraging update on George's status, indicating that he'd avoided a significant injury to the knee.

George reportedly sustained a bone bruise but ultimately avoided any structural damage to his left knee. As such, he'll rest up for a week before being re-evaluated by the team, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

George had logged eight points in Monday's preseason win prior to exiting with the knee injury. It's unclear if his status for Philadelphia's season opener is in jeopardy. The Sixers open the campaign on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at home against the Milwaukee Bucks, a game which could potentially be George's regular-season debut for the franchise.

The 76ers signed George to a four-year max contract worth north of $211 million this offseason. He averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last year in his final season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

