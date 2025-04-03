SI

76ers Shut Down Tyrese Maxey for Rest of Season

Philadelphia's star guard has been sidelined with a finger injury.

Tyrese Maxey brings the ball up the court against the Knicks.
Tyrese Maxey brings the ball up the court against the Knicks. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
After just 52 games played, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey's season appears to be over.

Maxey has been ruled out for the remainder of 2025, according to a Thursday morning report from Shams Charania of ESPN. The 24-year-old guard has not played since March 3; he has been rehabbing an injury to a finger tendon. It was speculated that Maxey may return before the end of the year, but that speculation appears to have been quashed.

In abbreviated action in '25, Maxey set a career high with 26.3 points per game. That followed a 25.9 point-per-game breakout in 2024—a season that ended with him being named the NBA's Most Improved Player.

The 76ers have been ravaged by injuries in '25, losing center Joel Embiid, forward Paul George and guard Jared McCain for significant periods of time.

The result: a 23-53 record, Philadelphia's worst since its infamous 10-72 mark in 2016.

