Former 76ers Veteran Declined Opportunity to Join Knicks Again
After runs with the LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA veteran Marcus Morris anticipated a second stint with the New York Knicks.
On September 15, he signed with the Knicks and expected to compete for a roster spot in training camp. After a blockbuster trade between the Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves shook up the league, Morris found himself back in the free agency market.
The Knicks’ acquisition of the All-Star center/forward Karl Anthony-Towns didn’t cause New York to lose all interest in Morris. According to a report, the team made another post-trade offer to the former Sixer.
However, Morris declined.
“Marcus Morris Sr. declined a camp deal from [the Knicks] earlier this week,” Ian Begley wrote on X. “NYK made [an] offer to Morris Sr. after waiving him in order to execute [the Karl Anthony-Towns] deal.”
Begley noted that Morris had a “strong chance” to make the roster initially, but the sudden trade changed the landscape. As a result, Morris is searching for an opportunity to compete elsewhere.
Over the summer, Morris was linked to both of the teams he played for last year. After a 37-game run with the Sixers, which included seven points and three rebounds per game on 40 percent shooting from three, another homecoming probably topped Morris’s list.
The Sixers went in a different direction. After witnessing a standout Olympic run for France, Daryl Morey and Philly’s front office managed to pluck Guerschon Yabusele from Real Madrid.
Cleveland was also linked to Morris. Last year, Morris stuck with the Cavs after signing a 10-day deal with the team following his trade-and-waive scenario with the San Antonio Spurs. In 12 games, Morris produced six points and two rebounds on 44 percent shooting from the field.
It’s unclear what’s next for Morris, but a return to a direct rival of the Sixers is no longer in the cards.